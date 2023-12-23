Hurricanes overcome Renegades and fielding-restriction drama

There was confusion in the Renegades' innings when a no-ball was called against Hurricanes' Jordan for an incorrect field

Hobart Hurricanes 187 for 4 (Wade 82, Wright 63, Rogers 2-32) beat Melbourne Renegades 183 for 5 (Wells 40*, Ellis 2-32, Dooley 2-32) by six wickets



Matthew Wade blasted 82 as the Hobart Hurricanes overcame the Melbourne Renegades and some fielding-restriction drama to notch a breakthrough Big Bash win.

After missing a game with back spasms, Wade's 50-ball knock on Saturday night at Blundstone Arena got his side past Renegades' 183 for 5 with an over to spare and six wickets in the sheds. Wade shared a 140-run partnership with Mac Wright , a late inclusion for Ben McDermott who copped a blow at training.

Wright played a support role early but finished with five sixes and five fours in his 36-ball 63.

He faced all 12 balls of the power surge, which went for 39 runs, before being caught trying to clear the fence in the 13th over. Wade, who muscled nine fours and three sixes, was caught in the deep in the 17th over but by then the damage had been done. The Hurricanes are 1-2 from three games, while the Renegades are without a win from four matches.

There was confusion late in the Renegades' innings when a no-ball was called against Hurricanes' quick Chris Jordan in the final over for an incorrect field.

Under competition rules, teams are limited to four fielders outside the circle if they don't bowl their overs in the allotted time.

Fox Cricket he was under the impression the team had not gone over time. Hurricanes' Tim David toldhe was under the impression the team had not gone over time.

"I dare say if we were told we needed an extra fielder in, we wouldn't have bowled (with that field)," he said via the on-field mic. "We were told the previous over the time on the scoreboard was wrong and we had until 8.45 (pm).

"The scoreboard said 8.43 and we bowled it, and it was a no-ball. Got to respect the umpire's decision."

Renegades allrounder Will Sutherland hit the ensuing free-hit for a boundary.

Earlier, imports Quinton de Kock (38 from 22) and Joe Clarke (38 from 25) got the Renegades off to a quick start after they were sent in to bat.

De Kock was in the groove inside the powerplay, hitting 21 runs including two sixes off speedster Riley Meredith's second over. Melbourne were flying at 78 for 0 in the eighth over, before losing three wickets in four deliveries.

Hurricanes spinner Paddy Dooley (2-32) got rid of de Kock and danger man Jake Fraser-McGurk for a first-ball duck in consecutive balls.

Nathan Ellis then clean bowled Clarke off the first ball of the next over.