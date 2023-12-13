Matches (7)
RESULT
7th Match (N), Melbourne, December 13, 2023, Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
101
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
(13.5/20 ov, T:102) 102/3

Scorchers won by 7 wickets (with 37 balls remaining)

Report

Behrendorff and McKenzie shine as Scorchers overpower feeble Stars

The visitors chased down the target with more than six overs to spare to get their title defence up and running after a false start

AAP
13-Dec-2023 • 3 hrs ago
Jason Behrendorff picked up two top-order wickets  •  Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Perth Scorchers 102 for 3 beat Melbourne Stars 101 (Behrendorff 3-28) by seven wickets
Two-time defending champions Perth Scorchers remained the BBL benchmark, overpowering Melbourne Stars by seven wickets at the MCG.
After skittling Stars' top order on Wednesday night and dismissing them for 101 in 19.1 overs, the five-time winners extended their winning streak over them to six. Brisbane Heat also clobbered Stars by 103 runs in the BBL season opener last week.
It was a return to normal service for Scorchers after last Sunday's farcical match in Geelong against Melbourne Renegades, which was called off after a few overs because of a waterlogged pitch.
Scorchers' left-arm opening bowler Jason Behrendorff starred with 3 for 28, including a rare T20 double wicket maiden after the visitors won the toss and made the most of the humid conditions.
"It's a nice start after a false start in Geelong - we talked about being aggressive and throwing the first punch ... we did it quite well tonight," he said.
As the BBL goes into a break until December 19, it has been an underwhelming tournament so far with the Geelong non-result and a washout among the seven matches.
The obvious difference on Wednesday night was the fortunes of the two top orders - Stars lost their first two wickets in as many overs while the top three Scorchers all made at least 20.
Stars were energetic in the field, but run-out chances went begging - opener Cooper Connolly backed up too far on the second ball of the Scorchers innings and would have been well short had Nick Larkin's throw hit the stumps. Aaron Hardie had only made 1 when Liam Dawson's throw also just missed.
Connolly scored 20, fellow opener Stevie Eskinazi made 25 and Hardie contributed 20 at No. 3 to anchor the innings.
It was a tale of near-misses in the field for Stars - Josh Inglis had made 7 at 75 for 3 when he misjudged a delivery from spinner Usama Mir, and Haris Rauf just failed to reach a difficult chance.
Behrendorff had earlier snared acting Stars captain Marcus Stoinis and Nick Larkin in the ninth over.
As good as Scorchers were, Stars batted poorly on a wicket that had been under cover for much of the last 48 hours.
No. 8 Liam Dawson (22) and Rauf showed up their team-mates by putting on 21 for the last wicket and taking the score past 100, while Hilton Cartwright top-scored with 24 from 18 balls.
A missed run-out chance and a dropped catch spared Stars from an even more embarrassing total.
Left-arm wristspinner Hamish McKenzie was on a hat-trick in the 14th over when he dismissed Cartwright and Mir for his first BBL wickets, but Joel Paris safely defended his first delivery. Player-of-the-match McKenzie impressed with a miserly 2 for 12 from his overs.
Melbourne's inclement start to December had threatened to disrupt the game, with rain forecast for Wednesday night but the showers stayed away. With Glenn Maxwell (forearm) injured, Stoinis captained Stars, who were also be without Nathan Coulter-Nile (calf) and Joe Burns (illness).
Scorchers Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
C Connolly
caught209
SS Eskinazi
caught2525
AM Hardie
caught2015
JP Inglis
not out1717
AJ Turner
not out1917
Extras(w 1)
Total102(3 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
Big Bash League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BH32053.075
SS22040.433
PS21032.323
MR2011-0.400
AS10010.000
HH1010-0.440
ST1010-1.000
MS2020-4.040
Full Table
