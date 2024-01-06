Vince and Murphy lead Sixers past Stars and to the second spot
Stars were in the game at various points, but Murphy first and then Vince and Hughes took the game away from them
Sixers won by 7 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
Over 19 • SS 160/3Sixers won by 7 wickets (with 11 balls remaining)
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|bowled
|9
|8
|caught
|79
|57
|caught
|41
|32
|not out
|8
|5
|not out
|13
|8
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 1, w 5)
|Total
|160(3 wkts; 18.1 ovs)