Harper will be unable to play tomorrow night and Stars do not have a back-up wicketkeeper on their list. Former Stars player and Victoria limited-overs captain Peter Handscomb is likely to be drafted in at short notice as he does not have a BBL contract and was set to play grade cricket in Melbourne tomorrow for his club side St Kilda. He has also been named captain of the Cricket Australia XI that is set to play a three-day game against West Indies in Adelaide starting on Tuesday.