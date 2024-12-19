Rogers, O'Neill and Sutherland blow Hurricanes away to hand Renegades first win

Melbourne Renegades 78 for 4 (Seifert 37*, Brown 13, Ellis 2-12) beat Hobart Hurricanes 74 (Ellis 35, Sutherland 3-14, O'Neill 3-16, Rogers 3-25) by six wickets

Hobart Hurricanes crumbled to their lowest BBL total, and lost Matthew Wade to a calf injury, in a shambolic six-wicket loss against Melbourne Renegades in Geelong.

After being asked to bat first, Hurricanes' innings at GMHBA Stadium lasted less than 13 overs on Thursday night as they were skittled for 74. They fell well short of their previous low benchmark - 91 against Sydney Sixers in 2015.

New Zealander Tim Seifert , who pulled off a remarkable catch behind the stumps, belted an unbeaten 37 as Renegades chased down 75 in only nine overs.

Captain Nathan Ellis saved Hurricanes from worse embarrassment, smashing 35 after coming to the crease at 32 for 6. Ellis then bowled superbly, taking 2 for 12 from his three overs, to clearly be Hurricanes' best player.

In a further blow for Hurricanes' hopes of breaking through for their first title, Wade was assessed for a calf injury after pulling up sore behind the stumps. Wade, who was on the player microphone for Fox Cricket, expressed his frustration via the commentary when there was a long delay in being able to get off the field.

Ben McDermott eventually replaced Wade as Hurricanes' wicketkeeper after two overs of chaotic communication. The former Australia player didn't return to the field for the rest of the match, sitting on the bench with a compression bandage on his calf.

After conceding boundaries from his first two balls, Renegades seamer Tom Rogers struck back to take 3 for 25, including being on a hat-trick. Fellow opening bowler Fergus O'Neill also claimed wickets in consecutive deliveries. Captain Will Sutherland joined Renegades' wicket party, finishing with career-best T20 figures of 3 for 14.

It was the first BBL match in Geelong since last year's match between Renegades and Perth Scorchers was abandoned due to an unplayable pitch.