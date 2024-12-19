Matches (7)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)

Renegades vs Hurricanes, 5th Match at Geelong,BBL 2024, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Geelong, December 19, 2024, Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 159.77 SR
JW Wells
9 M • 157 Runs • 39.25 Avg • 127.64 SR
BR McDermott
8 M • 261 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 135.93 SR
M Wright
8 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 142.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
W Sutherland
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 17.55 SR
TS Rogers
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.84 Econ • 22.77 SR
NT Ellis
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 18.08 SR
CJ Jordan
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 22.88 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR
HH
Player
Role
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Josh Brown 
Batter
Harry Dixon 
Allrounder
Laurie Evans 
Batter
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Mackenzie Harvey 
Top order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Fergus O'Neill 
Bowler
Kane Richardson 
Bowler
Tom Rogers 
Bowling Allrounder
Gurinder Sandhu 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Will Sutherland 
Allrounder
Jonathan Wells 
Middle order Batter
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days19 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Sams hit legspinner Lloyd Pope for 31 runs in the 19th over to stun Adelaide Strikers

Munro has hamstring tightness, Johnson set to miss at least the first two matches with a toe issue while Neser won't return until January due to his hamstring injury

Maxwell is still recovering from the hamstring injury he picked up last month

Sutherland started his captaincy reign for Renegades with a loss but produced an outstanding all-round performance with 36 not out and 2 for 20

The quick bowler has been with the Australia for the Adelaide and Brisbane Tests

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
PS11021.438
SS11020.847
ST11020.205
AS1010-0.205
MR1010-0.847
MS1010-1.438
BH-----
HH-----
Full Table