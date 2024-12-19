Matches (7)
Renegades vs Hurricanes, 5th Match at Geelong,BBL 2024, Dec 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Geelong, December 19, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
L
L
W
A
L
Hurricanes
W
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 278 Runs • 30.89 Avg • 159.77 SR
9 M • 157 Runs • 39.25 Avg • 127.64 SR
8 M • 261 Runs • 43.5 Avg • 135.93 SR
8 M • 202 Runs • 25.25 Avg • 142.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 17.55 SR
MR10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.84 Econ • 22.77 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.32 Econ • 18.08 SR
10 M • 9 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 22.88 SR
Squad
MR
HH
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|GMHBA Stadium, South Geelong, Victoria
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|19 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
