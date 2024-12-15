Cooper Connolly extends Scorchers' dominance over Stars on opening night

Perth Scorchers 150 for 4 (Connolly 64, Turner 37*, Curran 1-25) beat Melbourne Stars 146 for 9 (Curran 37, Stoinis 37, Richardson 3-19, Morris 2-30) by six wickets



On a ground he has played the hero before, allrounder Cooper Connolly stepped up with a game-changing half-century as Perth Scorchers continued their long-time dominance over Melbourne Stars in the BBL season-opener at Optus Stadium.

Chasing 147, Scorchers were in trouble at 37 for 3 before Connolly and captain Ashton Turner combined for a 68-run partnership. Returning from a fractured hand sustained on the ground in last month's third ODI against Pakistan, Connolly hit 64 from 51 balls before Turner sealed the result in trademark composed fashion.

There was late drama when Stars batter Hilton Cartwright was stretchered off the ground in a mini-ambulance with what appeared to be a neck injury. He had given chase from deep point in a bid to prevent a boundary from Connolly and seemed to jar his neck as he sprawled across the turf.

Cartwright, a Western Australian cricketer, had the support of a neck brace as he left the ground to warm applause from the fans before being taken to hospital.

It was the seventh straight win for Scorchers over Stars much to the delight of the 30,649 crowd - a record for a BBL season-opener.

Connolly and Turner lift weakened Scorchers batting

Stars' score of 146 for 9 appeared under par, but there were concerns over a weakened Scorchers' batting line-up missing injured No.3 Aaron Hardie and Josh Inglis, who is part of Australia's Test squad.

Expectations were high over New Zealand opener Finn Allen, who had tuned up for his Scorchers debut with a succession of massive hits during an intra-squad match at the WACA.

Allen didn't bother with a sighter as he launched compatriot Adam Milne for a massive six over wide long-on to trigger bedlam among the orange-garbed fans in the terraces.

But he was bowled by Milne on the next delivery before Scorchers slumped further when English batters top-order Keaton Jennings and Matt Hurst struggled to handle the extra bounce.

In familair scenes, Turner came to the crease and brought calmness to the middle. He started slowly in trademark style as Connolly did the bulk of the damage.

Connolly has said his preference is to bat at No.6 but his flexibility came to the fore as he reached his maiden BBL half-century. He was not able to stay there at the end, like he memorably did in the final of BBL 12. He fell after when Scorchers took the power surge in the 14th over but Turner, who has missed much of the domestic season with injuries, finished the job with an unbeaten 37 as Scorchers reached the target in the 18th over.

Same ol' Scorchers attack

New season, same old menacing Scorchers attack. It was like a collection of greatest hits for this reliable group of bowlers.

Left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff has for years been a devastating weapon with the new ball and this was no exception. He didn't take wickets in his opening two-over spell, but indirectly helped account for the early dismissals of Joe Clarke and Sam Harper.

Behrendorff conjured trademark dangerous swing and started the season with a maiden. The pressure built on Stars with Jhye Richardson the beneficiary at the other end as he capped Scorchers' early dominance by dismissing Harper plumb lbw as he grinned widely before appealing to the umpire, who raised his finger in a decision that was upheld on review.

Richardson capped his fine performance with the wicket of Beau Webster, who had been released from Australia's Test squad, in the 17th over.

It was a well-rounded effort from a full-strength Scorchers attack with speedster Lance Morris bowling at speeds touching 145 kmh, while left-arm spinners Ashton Agar and Connolly each took a wicket in their returns from injuries.

Stoinis starts captaincy reign well before run-out

It's a new era for Stars, a high-profile franchise that are famously titleless, with Marcus Stoinis taking the captaincy reins from Glenn Maxwell, who stepped down after five seasons in the role.

Stoinis came to the crease under pressure but he's well used to these fast and bouncy conditions having come up through the Western Australian cricket ranks.

And he met fire with fire, taking a liking to Morris' extra pace before smashing Agar for a huge six down the ground. In the process he became the sixth batter in BBL history to reach 100 sixes.

With batting conditions becoming easier, Stoinis attempted to bludgeon every delivery like when he launched into a full-pitched Richardson delivery only to break his bat in half.

But two deliveries later Stoinis took off for a quick single only for Tye at mid-on to produce a spectacular direct hit to throw down the stumps at the bowler's end. Stoinis instantly knew his fate and was clearly livid as he threw his head back and chucked his bat in the air.