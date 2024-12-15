Matches (12)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs PAK (2)
Nepal Premier League (2)
Gulf Cricket T20I (2)
ZIM vs AFG (2)
SMAT (2)

Scorchers vs Stars, 1st Match at Perth,BBL 2024, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match (D/N), Perth, December 15, 2024, Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers FlagPerth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars FlagMelbourne Stars
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 09:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AM Hardie
10 M • 314 Runs • 34.89 Avg • 131.93 SR
JP Inglis
10 M • 235 Runs • 33.57 Avg • 131.28 SR
BJ Webster
9 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 114.41 SR
GJ Maxwell
9 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 173.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JP Behrendorff
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 12.37 SR
LR Morris
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 14.3 SR
GJ Maxwell
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.05 Econ • 16.28 SR
BJ Webster
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS
MS
Player
Role
Ashton Agar 
Bowler
Finn Allen 
Top order Batter
Mahli Beardman 
Bowler
Jason Behrendorff 
Bowler
Cooper Connolly 
Batting Allrounder
Sam Fanning 
Middle order Batter
Aaron Hardie 
Allrounder
Nick Hobson 
Top order Batter
Matty Hurst 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Keaton Jennings 
Opening Batter
Matthew Kelly 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Lance Morris 
Bowler
Jhye Richardson 
Bowler
Matthew Spoors 
Batter
Ashton Turner 
Middle order Batter
Andrew Tye 
Bowler
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)16.15 start, First Session 16.15-17.45, Interval 17.45-18.05, Second Session 18.05-19.35
Match days15 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Gerard Abood
Australia
Shawn Craig
TV Umpire
Australia
Andrew Crozier
Reserve Umpire
Australia
David Taylor
Match Referee
Australia
Simon Fry
Big Bash League News

Stoinis: BBL power surge makes it hard to develop middle-order talent

Australia's middle-order veteran understands the entertainment aspect of the power surge but feels it is hindering the development of players

Unknown English wildcard Matty Hurst ready to scorch the BBL

The 21-year-old has only been playing professional cricket for 16 months but was drafted by Perth Scorchers on the urging of his Manchester Originals coach Simon Katich

Warner leans towards Konstas as BBL opening partner

Nic Maddinson would have been a contender to open before his injury while Cameron Bancroft is part of Sydney Thunder's squad

Stoinis named new Melbourne Stars BBL skipper

The 35-year-old takes over from Glenn Maxwell who resigned at the end of last season after five years in the role

Melbourne Stars sign Adam Milne for pre-Christmas BBL stint

Milne replaces Usama Mir for the first three games, while Renegades have signed USA allrounder Hassan Khan and Hurricanes have signed Afghan spinner Waqar Salamkheil

