Scorchers vs Stars, 1st Match at Perth,BBL 2024, Dec 15 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match (D/N), Perth, December 15, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
W
L
W
L
L
Stars
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:24
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 314 Runs • 34.89 Avg • 131.93 SR
PS10 M • 235 Runs • 33.57 Avg • 131.28 SR
9 M • 262 Runs • 43.67 Avg • 114.41 SR
9 M • 243 Runs • 34.71 Avg • 173.57 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 16 Wkts • 7.7 Econ • 12.37 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 14.3 SR
7 M • 7 Wkts • 8.05 Econ • 16.28 SR
6 M • 6 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 12 SR
Squad
PS
MS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Perth Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.15 start, First Session 16.15-17.45, Interval 17.45-18.05, Second Session 18.05-19.35
|Match days
|15 December 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
