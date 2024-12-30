Warner and Wes Agar combine to take Thunder to second place

Sydney Thunder 156 for 4 (Warner 86*; Richardson 1-24) beat Melbourne Renegades 148 for 8 (Evans 40; Agar 4-32, Sams 2-26)

David Warner hit his highest BBL score in 13 years to lead Sydney Thunder to a drought-breaking eight-run win over Melbourne Renegades on Monday.

Low on runs to start the tournament, Warner returned to form with an unbeaten 86 from 57 balls to guide Thunder to 156 for 4. Wes Agar then claimed 4 for 32 to restrict Renegades to 148 for 8, as Thunder claimed their first win at their home ground of Engie Stadium in 734 days.

The result moved Thunder to second on the BBL table behind cross-town rivals Sydney Sixers, while Renegades slipped to third with a 2-2 record.

Renegades' loss came despite Will Sutherland pulling off what may well be the catch of the summer to dismiss Sam Billings (10), in what had loomed as a crucial moment in the game. Fielding at mid-on, Sutherland sprinted five metres to his right and jumped back towards the boundary to claim a one-handed hanger. Making the catch even more impressive was that Billings had struck the ball hard and flat, leaving Sutherland little time to react.

Billings' exit left the Thunder 87 for 4 in the 14th over, and struggling to post a competitive score.

Thunder stars Wes Agar and David Warner get together after the win • Getty Images

But that was when Warner took over.

After being 43 off 38 at the time of Billings' dismissal, Warner hit his next 43 runs from 19 balls as he became more inventive and more powerful. His best shot came when he went to reverse-sweep Adam Zampa, realised the ball was too short, and then steadied himself on his feet to instead switch-hit for six.

Another maximum came in the next over when he scooped quick Fergus O'Neill, before he switch-hit the next ball for four.

Warner scored the first BBL century in the second game played in the competition back in 2011-12. He played only three games across the first ten seasons, but Monday's score was his highest since his return to BBL involvement in 2023.

While Warner took control of the Thunder innings to give them a 3-1 record to start the season, no-one could do similar for Stars. Josh Brown was dropped twice before falling for 22, while fellow opener Jake Fraser-McGurk faced 27 balls for his 26 before spooning one back to Chris Green.