Thunder vs Renegades, 16th Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Sydney, December 30, 2024, Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Thunder
L
A
W
L
W
Renegades
W
A
L
W
W
Ground time: 11:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 111.21 SR
10 M • 174 Runs • 17.4 Avg • 124.28 SR
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 149.05 SR
7 M • 151 Runs • 50.33 Avg • 131.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ST9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.82 Econ • 15.23 SR
ST10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 26.37 SR
MR10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 15.07 SR
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 16.5 SR
Squad
ST
MR
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Sydney Showground Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
|Match days
|30 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News
Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat
Duckett gave Stars hope with 67 off 49 balls in big chase but lacked support
McDermott blitz helps Hurricanes down Strikers in high-scorer
Efforts from Matt Short, D'Arcy Short and Jamie Overton were not enough for Strikers in the 215 chase
'Bizarre' toe injury no hurdle as Johnson returns to BBL in style
After being out with an injury that has left doctors and surgeons "mindblown", Johnson picked up four wickets against Perth Scorchers
Cartwright feared worst after suffering neck pain
The Melbourne Stars allrounder caused a scare in the opening game of the BBL season