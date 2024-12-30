Matches (7)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
ZIM vs AFG (1)
NZ vs SL (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
Super Smash (1)

Thunder vs Renegades, 16th Match at Sydney,BBL 2024, Dec 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Sydney, December 30, 2024, Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Thunder FlagSydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades FlagMelbourne Renegades
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ST Win & Bat
MR Win & Bat
ST Win & Bowl
MR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CT Bancroft
10 M • 228 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 111.21 SR
O Davies
10 M • 174 Runs • 17.4 Avg • 124.28 SR
J Fraser-McGurk
10 M • 237 Runs • 23.7 Avg • 149.05 SR
JW Wells
7 M • 151 Runs • 50.33 Avg • 131.3 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DR Sams
9 M • 13 Wkts • 8.82 Econ • 15.23 SR
CJ Green
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.33 Econ • 26.37 SR
TS Rogers
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.39 Econ • 15.07 SR
W Sutherland
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 16.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ST
MR
Player
Role
Wes Agar 
Bowler
Cameron Bancroft 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Oliver Davies 
Top order Batter
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Matthew Gilkes 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Ryan Hadley 
Bowler
Liam Hatcher 
Bowler
Sam Konstas 
Top order Batter
Nic Maddinson 
Opening Batter
Nathan McAndrew 
Bowler
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
William Salzmann 
Bowling Allrounder
Daniel Sams 
Allrounder
Jason Sangha 
Batter
Tanveer Sangha 
Bowler
David Warner 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sydney Showground Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.15 start, First Session 19.15-20.45, Interval 20.45-21.05, Second Session 21.05-22.35
Match days30 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Big Bash League News

Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat

Duckett gave Stars hope with 67 off 49 balls in big chase but lacked support

Billings punishes run-out let off as Stars slump to fifth defeat

McDermott blitz helps Hurricanes down Strikers in high-scorer

Efforts from Matt Short, D'Arcy Short and Jamie Overton were not enough for Strikers in the 215 chase

McDermott blitz helps Hurricanes down Strikers in high-scorer

'Bizarre' toe injury no hurdle as Johnson returns to BBL in style

After being out with an injury that has left doctors and surgeons "mindblown", Johnson picked up four wickets against Perth Scorchers

'Bizarre' toe injury no hurdle as Johnson returns to BBL in style

Cartwright feared worst after suffering neck pain

The Melbourne Stars allrounder caused a scare in the opening game of the BBL season

Cartwright feared worst after suffering neck pain

Hobson, bowlers scorch Heat to first loss despite Johnson four-for

Hobson smashed Bartlett for 24 in the final over of Scorchers' innings and they carried the momentum thereon

Hobson, bowlers scorch Heat to first loss despite Johnson four-for
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SS33060.657
MR32141.496
PS42240.565
ST32140.349
BH3214-0.270
HH3214-1.415
AS4132-0.013
MS5050-1.016
Full Table