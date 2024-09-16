Mubasir, Daniyal and spinners give Panthers comfortable win

Panthers 283 all out (Mubasir 90, Haider 84, Daniyal 3-47, Shaheen 3-57) beat Lions 199 all out (Imam 60, Shadab 3-42, Mir 3-55) by 84 runs

The Panthers claimed their second successive win thanks to contributions of 90 and 84 from Mubasir Khan and Haider Ali , and an all-round contribution from their captain Shadab Khan . A 144-run fifth wicket partnership between the pair powered the team to 283. The Lions did look well placed just before the halfway mark with Imam-ul-Haq's second successive half-century guiding them to 127 for three, before a collapse saw them lose their last seven for 72 in 79 balls, giving the Panthers an 84-run win, and keeping the Lions winless.

The Panthers won the toss and batted first; that has been a winning formula all tournament and did not change in the only day game of this competition. Sirajuddin and Shaheen Shah Afridi did give the Lions the perfect start, with four early wickets reducing Shadab's side to 51 for 4, but a remarkable middle-order recovery got the innings back on track.

The next 211 runs came at over a run a ball for the loss of just one wicket and the Mubasir-Haider pair each looked on the cusp of well-deserved hundreds before falling short of that mark. A cameo from Shadab ensured the Panthers posed an imposing total, even if a late mini-collapse saw them bowled out in under 47 overs.

Mohammad Hasnain , enjoying a solid tournament, gave his side another good start with the wicket of opener Sajjad Ali in the first over. His contribution extended to the fielding, running Omair Yousuf out to leave the Lions three down for 44. But a counter-attacking knock from Imam got the Lions back into the driving seat, as he went after spin and pace alike to lead the Lions' recovery.