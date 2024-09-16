Matches (14)
CPL 2024 (2)
T20 Blast (3)
IRE Women vs ENG Wome (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
RHF Trophy (2)
Lions vs Panthers, 5th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Faisalabad, September 16, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Lions
L
Panthers
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
LIO1 M • 78 Runs • 78 Avg • 93.97 SR
LIO1 M • 28 Runs • 28 Avg • 73.68 SR
PAN2 M • 119 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 95.96 SR
PAN2 M • 83 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 89.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 30 SR
LIO1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 24 SR
2 M • 7 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 17.14 SR
PAN2 M • 4 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 28.5 SR
Squad
LIO
PAN
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Bowler
Match details
|Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|16 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup News
Usman century, Hasnain five-for headline Panthers' win
Fifties from Qasim Akram and Sahibzada Farhan led Dolphins to the most spirited attempt at a chase in the competition
Babar and Tahir fifties set up Stallions' big win
No one apart from Imam-ul-Haq showed fight in the 337-run chase as Lions went down by 133 runs
Kamran Ghulam, Naseem Shah star in big win for Markhors
Panthers were never really in the contest, with six of the top seven failing to reach double figures
The Champions Cup: can it live up to the hype?
Investment into domestic cricket is always good but is this new 50-over tournament going to bring about real change or is it just a vanity project?