Lions vs Panthers, 5th Match at Faisalabad, Champions One-Day Cup, Sep 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Faisalabad, September 16, 2024, Champions One-Day Cup
Lions (Pakistan) FlagLions (Pakistan)
Panthers (Pakistan) FlagPanthers (Pakistan)
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Imam-ul-Haq
1 M • 78 Runs • 78 Avg • 93.97 SR
Sharoon Siraj
1 M • 28 Runs • 28 Avg • 73.68 SR
Usman Khan
2 M • 119 Runs • 59.5 Avg • 95.96 SR
Amad Butt
2 M • 83 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 89.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Shaheen Shah Afridi
1 M • 2 Wkts • 6.3 Econ • 30 SR
Aamer Jamal
1 M • 2 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 24 SR
Mohammad Hasnain
2 M • 7 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 17.14 SR
Mubasir Khan
2 M • 4 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 28.5 SR
LIO
PAN
Player
Role
Shaheen Shah Afridi (c)
Bowler
Aamer Jamal 
Allrounder
Aamer Yamin 
Allrounder
Abdullah Shafique 
Top order Batter
Ahmed Daniyal 
Bowler
Faisal Akram 
Bowler
Imam-ul-Haq 
Top order Batter
Irfan Khan 
Middle order Batter
Khushdil Shah 
Middle order Batter
Mohammad Asghar 
Bowler
Mohammad Taha 
Allrounder
Omair Yousuf 
Batter
Rohail Nazir 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sajjad Ali 
-
Sharoon Siraj 
-
Sirajuddin 
Bowler
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Series
Season2024
Match days16 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Champions One-Day Cup News

Usman century, Hasnain five-for headline Panthers' win

Fifties from Qasim Akram and Sahibzada Farhan led Dolphins to the most spirited attempt at a chase in the competition

Babar and Tahir fifties set up Stallions' big win

No one apart from Imam-ul-Haq showed fight in the 337-run chase as Lions went down by 133 runs

Kamran Ghulam, Naseem Shah star in big win for Markhors

Panthers were never really in the contest, with six of the top seven failing to reach double figures

The Champions Cup: can it live up to the hype?

Investment into domestic cricket is always good but is this new 50-over tournament going to bring about real change or is it just a vanity project?

Champions One-Day Cup: Afridi, Rizwan, Shadab, Shakeel and Haris named captains

Mohammad Haris captains a team that also includes Babar Azam, Pakistan's white-ball captain

Champions One-Day Cup

TeamMWLDPTNRR
MAR1100143.200
STA1100132.660
PAN211011-1.100
DOL10100-1.000
LIO10100-2.660
Full Table