Barbados put India in to bat in winner-takes-all clash
Pooja Vastrakar returns from Covid-19 while Taniya Bhatia comes in as specialist keeper
Toss Barbados chose to bowl vs India
Hayley Matthews called correctly as Barbados elected to bowl first against India in what was a virtual knockout match at the Commonwealth Games. The winner of this Group A clash will join Australia, England and New Zealand in the semi-finals.
India made two changes, with Pooja Vastrakar and Taniya Bhatia coming in for their first games of the competition. This meant time on the sidelines for S Meghana and Yastika Bhatia.
Vastrakar, who only arrived in Birmingham two days earlier following a recovery from Covid-19, offers a handy seam option and some lower order firepower with the bat, thereby lending better balance to the side. Taniya's inclusion, meanwhile, pointed to the team management having shelved the idea of having a makeshift wicketkeeper for now.
Barbados brought in 21-year-old offspinner Shaunte Carrington in place of legspinner Keila Elliott in a XI that has as many as seven members who have played for West Indies.
While India are coming off an emphatic win over Pakistan, Barbados will look to quickly put behind them the nine-wicker pounding against Australia.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
Barbados : Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (capt), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo