10th Match, Group A (D/N), Birmingham, August 03, 2022, Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition
India Women FlagIndia Women
162/4
Barbados Women FlagBarbados Women
(9.4/20 ov, T:163) 34/5

Barbados Wmn need 129 runs in 62 balls.

Current RR: 3.51
 • Required RR: 12.48
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 15/3 (3.00)
Barbados put India in to bat in winner-takes-all clash

Pooja Vastrakar returns from Covid-19 while Taniya Bhatia comes in as specialist keeper

Shashank Kishore
2 hrs ago
Barbados players celebrate Iram Javed's wicket, Barbados vs Pakistan, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham, July 29, 2022

This is a knockout game for both teams  •  Getty Images

Toss Barbados chose to bowl vs India
Hayley Matthews called correctly as Barbados elected to bowl first against India in what was a virtual knockout match at the Commonwealth Games. The winner of this Group A clash will join Australia, England and New Zealand in the semi-finals.
India made two changes, with Pooja Vastrakar and Taniya Bhatia coming in for their first games of the competition. This meant time on the sidelines for S Meghana and Yastika Bhatia.
Vastrakar, who only arrived in Birmingham two days earlier following a recovery from Covid-19, offers a handy seam option and some lower order firepower with the bat, thereby lending better balance to the side. Taniya's inclusion, meanwhile, pointed to the team management having shelved the idea of having a makeshift wicketkeeper for now.
Barbados brought in 21-year-old offspinner Shaunte Carrington in place of legspinner Keila Elliott in a XI that has as many as seven members who have played for West Indies.
While India are coming off an emphatic win over Pakistan, Barbados will look to quickly put behind them the nine-wicker pounding against Australia.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
Barbados : Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (capt), Kycia Knight (wk), Kyshona Knight, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Shanika Bruce
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Barbados Wmn Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
DJS Dottinbowled03
HK Matthewscaught97
Kycia A Knightbowled312
Kyshona A Knightbowled1620
AA Alleynebowled02
T Holdernot out311
A Scantleburynot out03
Extras(lb 1, w 2)
Total34(5 wkts; 9.4 ovs)
Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Competition
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W33062.596
IND-W21121.165
BRB-W2112-1.794
PAK-W3030-1.927
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NZ-W22041.450
ENG-W22041.251
SA-W2020-0.975
SL-W2020-1.688
Full Table
