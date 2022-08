Barbados put India in to bat in winner-takes-all clash

India made two changes, with Pooja Vastrakar and Taniya Bhatia coming in for their first games of the competition. This meant time on the sidelines for S Meghana and Yastika Bhatia.

Vastrakar, who only arrived in Birmingham two days earlier following a recovery from Covid-19, offers a handy seam option and some lower order firepower with the bat, thereby lending better balance to the side. Taniya's inclusion, meanwhile, pointed to the team management having shelved the idea of having a makeshift wicketkeeper for now.