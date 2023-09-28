Surrey secure 21st County Championship title as Essex's challenge fades

Players learn news while in field on third afternoon against Hampshire at Ageas Bowl

2.25pm Hampshire 219 (Brown 78, Lawes 5-27) and 138 for 5 lead Surrey 207 (Sudharsan 73, Clark 50*, Dawson 5-44) by 150 runs

A butterfly flapped its wings - in this case, Tom Taylor clattering the stumps of No.11 Jamie Porter at Wantage Road - and 115 miles away at the Ageas Bowl, Will Jacks pulled out of delivering the fourth ball of the 24th over to clap the travelling fans sat in the stands at square leg. Surrey were 2023 County Champions.

Essex had been bowled out for 211, the requirement of full batting points along with a win unfulfilled after losing their final five wickets on the morning of day three. It meant Surrey's own first-innings malaise of 207 would go unpunished, and yet another season of otherwise unrelenting brilliance rewarded with title number 21, and second under head coach Gareth Batty.

As far as successful title defences go, a feat they've achieved on 11 previous occasions, this was somewhat unremarkable in its conclusion. Essex did push them close, winning six on the bounce before their penultimate round defeat to Hampshire, but Surrey had established ample ground between themselves and the rest in the months before.

Those in the Surrey dressing-room embraced upon confirmation of their title, followed by chants of "Champeones!" from the stands as the players on the field got ready for the next over. Ryan Patel , who began in the XI before being replaced by Jamie Smith from the third innings of the match, was spotted heading into the changing room with a pre-printed flag honouring Surrey's achievement.

Only when they made it through to lunch did the players on the field embrace in the middle, as James Vince and Nick Gubbins headed off with Hampshire on 67 for 2, leading by 78, as if that even mattered anymore.

Surrey celebrate after their Championship title retention was confirmed • Surrey CCC/Getty Images

Alec Stewart , director of cricket, stepped onto the field to embrace the team, starting with skipper Rory Burns , and when the ground MC announced Surrey as champions they were greeted with applause from all in the stands. By the time the hugs and handshakes finished, the afternoon session was only 10 minutes away.

It had been a real team effort, with 19 players used across the 14 matches, nine of whom have come through the academy set-up. No batter will finish the season with four figures, but Ben Foakes has been the standout with three centuries. No bowler has reached 50 dismissals, though Jordan Clark and Dan Worrall could get there by the end of this Hampshire innings.