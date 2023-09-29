Hampshire dampen Surrey celebrations with rapid final-day victory

Four wickets fall inside half-an-hour's play as County Champions end campaign with defeat

Hampshire 219 and 172 (Vince 56, Jacks 5-87) beat Surrey 207 and 132 (Sudharsan 40, Dawson 4-53) by 52 runs

Hampshire dampened Surrey's celebrations within half-an-hour's play on the final morning at the Ageas Bowl, to become just the second team to beat them across their back-to-back LV= Insurance County Championship titles.

Only Lancashire had beaten Surrey in red-ball cricket in either 2022 or 2023, winning once in each campaign.

But Liam Dawson took his season tally to 49 wickets by taking two of the four wickets needed to secure victory, with Surrey only scoring 20 of the 73 required to lose by 52 runs before 11am.

Despite the defeat, Surrey were presented with the Division One trophy by ECB chair, and former club chair, Richard Thompson.

Surrey had made it clear throughout the match that they had the intention to finish their triumphant season off with a victory.

That plan was skewed somewhat after they were confirmed as champions before lunch on day three, and their celebrations continued after play concluded.

It took five balls for Jordan Clark to advance to Mohammad Abbas and prod to James Vince at first slip.

Jamie Overton came out and played a delicious straight drive, and then a powerful sweep shot.

But he was less gainly when his agricultural swing saw him stumped by Ben Brown off Dawson, the start of three wickets to fall in 12 balls to end the year.

Kemar Roach departed second ball when his wild swing flew to first slip, with the Abbas and Vince combo striking again. The Pakistan seamer ended the campaign with 53 scalps.

Sai Sudharsan , with 73 in the first innings, batted sensibly until Dan Worrall arrived and hacked at one, at which point his stylish 40 turned more towards aggression.

The Indian took on Dawson but only managed to top-edge to Vince running across from the slips to end the contest and the season.