Chahal under injury cloud as PBKS face MI with top-two spot on the line

Big Picture

When Mumbai Indians (MI) sealed their playoffs spot with a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday, a top-two finish felt like a distant dream. But the IPL's unpredictability has thrown the door wide open.

Back-to-back defeats for Gujarat Titans (GT), coupled with losses for Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their penultimate league fixtures, have cleared MI's path. Now, it's simple : win on Monday, and seal their top-two spot.

As for PBKS, they're in the playoffs after 11 years and if they win, they will become the first team to secure a top-two berth. The challenge, though, is the short turnaround. PBKS will have had barely 48 hours to recover from Saturday's loss to DC, when they failed to defend 206. Fatigue might be a factor, but so might familiarity, given they've played two straight games in Jaipur since the IPL resumed, and that intel could prove useful.

For Hardik Pandya, this has been a season of redemption. Having captained them to bottom place in 2024 and a string of defeats at the start of IPL 2025, Hardik's turnaround has been inspirational. Rohit Sharma has found some form while Suryakumar has been a model of consistency. Jasprit Bumrah, as always, has provided them a potent point of difference after returning from injury. And Mitchell Santner has been a massive addition to the team in his maiden season with MI.

For PBKS, Shreyas Iyer seems to have carried on from where he left off last year with champions Kolkata Knight Riders. He's been their pace-setter with the bat, but his faith in a young batting group - predominantly Indian - stands vindicated.

With both teams set to miss key players in the playoffs, Monday's clash may assume significance. A win won't just provide momentum; it'll offer them breathing space. In a campaign where one bad night can end it all, securing a top-two finish will mean earning the rare luxury of a second chance.

Form guide

Punjab Kings: LWWWNR (Last five, most recent first)

Mumbai Indians: WLWWW

In the spotlight: Tilak Varma and Priyansh Arya

Tilak Varma has struggled for rhythm this season, striking at over 125 in just two of ten innings. Batting at No. 5 behind Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav, his strike rate against spin has dropped from 157 in 2024 to 130, often leaving MI with too much to do at the death. His run-a-ball 27 against DC in the previous game was a clear example, before late fireworks from Naman Dhir and Suryakumar lifted the total to 180. Monday is another chance to repay the faith in a high-stakes game. has struggled for rhythm this season, striking at over 125 in just two of ten innings. Batting at No. 5 behind Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav, his strike rate against spin has dropped from 157 in 2024 to 130, often leaving MI with too much to do at the death. His run-a-ball 27 against DC in the previous game was a clear example, before late fireworks from Naman Dhir and Suryakumar lifted the total to 180. Monday is another chance to repay the faith in a high-stakes game.

Priyansh Arya has led PBKS' batting charge with his formidable opening partnership with Prabhsimran Singh. But lately, his form seems to have tailed off a bit - he has been dismissed for single digits in each of his last three innings. The openers have been crucial to PBKS performance - they haven't lost when either of them make 45 or more. Can Arya rediscover his touch? In his maiden season,has led PBKS' batting charge with his formidable opening partnership with Prabhsimran Singh. But lately, his form seems to have tailed off a bit - he has been dismissed for single digits in each of his last three innings. The openers have been crucial to PBKS performance - they haven't lost when either of them make 45 or more. Can Arya rediscover his touch?

Team news and likely XIIs

Yuzvendra Chahal missed Saturday's fixture against DC due to a "small niggle", as per spin coach Sunil Joshi. ESPNcricinfo understands it's a wrist injury that'll likely keep him out of Monday's game too. But the team is optimistic of his availability for the playoffs.

Punjab Kings: 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Prabhsimran Singh, 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Josh Inglis (wk), 5 Nehal Wadhera, 6 Shashank Singh, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Azmatullah Omarzai, 9 Harpreet Brar, 10 Marco Jansen, 11 Arshdeep Singh, 12 Praveen Dubey

MI are expecting several overseas players to depart after Monday's game. For now, Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch are both available.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Trent Boult, 12 Karn Sharma/Ashwani Kumar

Pitch and conditions

In the last four matches alone, 200 has been breached in seven out of the eight innings. Batters have been unafraid to hit through the line, with dew favouring the chasing team, like it did when DC beat PBKS on Saturday night. The heat could be a factor with evening temperatures likely to remain in the mid-30s.

