Arshdeep and Suryakumar gain on IPL 2025 Purple and Orange Cap tables after MI vs PBKS
Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood have a chance to move up on their respective leaderboards tonight after the LSG vs RCB game
Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday night in a match that was crucial from the point of view of positions in the top four of the IPL 2025 points table. Here's how the Orange and Purple Cap tables look at the end of that game, heading into the final league-phase fixture of the tournament.
Suryakumar Yadav was in action, and true to his reputation and form, scored 57 in 39 balls to be MI's top scorer on the night, but fell ten runs short of breaking up the Gujarat Titans (GT) monopoly at the top of the run-getters' table. He ended the night on 640 runs, just nine behind second-placed Shubman Gill, with B Sai Sudharsan looking like he might become the first batter this season to top 700 runs when GT play next.
Virat Kohli, following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) washout against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) remains at No. 6, but has a chance tonight against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to at least get past Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals (RR), who is done for the season and is currently at No. 5, just 11 runs ahead of Kohli.
Also in action in that match will be LSG's Mitchell Marsh, who is 80 runs behind Suryakumar and in with a chance of signing off from IPL 2025 with another big one.
For PBKS, it has been more of a team effort when it comes to the batting, and that's reflected on the leaderboard: Shreyas Iyer is their top scorer so far with 514 runs, which puts him at No. 9, with Prabhsimran Singh at No. 11 with 499 runs, and Priyansh Arya at No. 15 with 424 runs.
Arshdeep Singh played a big part in PBKS' win over MI with 2 for 28, lifting him to 18 wickets and the fifth place on the Purple Cap table.
Trent Boult could have challenged Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the table-topper with 24 wickets, and GT's Prasidh Krishna, No. 2 with 23, but went wicketless for MI against PBKS to stay in third place with 19 wickets.
RCB's Josh Hazlewood, if he plays on Tuesday night, could even go past Boult - he is just one wicket behind with 18.
Here's what ESPNcricinfo's MVP table looks like.
And here are some other IPL 2025 tables that show the season's best performers in different aspects of the T20 game.