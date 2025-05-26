Matches (15)
MI vs PBKS, 69th Match at Jaipur, IPL, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
69th Match (N), Jaipur, May 26, 2025, Indian Premier League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
W
W
W
L
W
PBKS
NR
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 01:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 479 Runs • 79.83 Avg • 171.68 SR
9 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 156.04 SR
PBKS10 M • 395 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 174 SR
PBKS10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 159.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 12.41 SR
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 13.25 SR
PBKS8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 12.46 SR
PBKS10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 17 SR
Squad
MI
PBKS
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English