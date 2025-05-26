Matches (15)
MI vs PBKS, 69th Match at Jaipur, IPL, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

69th Match (N), Jaipur, May 26, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Punjab Kings FlagPunjab Kings
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Punjab KingsPunjab Kings
13841170.327
4
Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians
13850161.292
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 479 Runs • 79.83 Avg • 171.68 SR
RG Sharma
9 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 156.04 SR
Prabhsimran Singh
10 M • 395 Runs • 39.5 Avg • 174 SR
SS Iyer
10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 159.7 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TA Boult
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.62 Econ • 12.41 SR
JJ Bumrah
9 M • 16 Wkts • 6.4 Econ • 13.25 SR
YS Chahal
8 M • 13 Wkts • 9.33 Econ • 12.46 SR
M Jansen
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.08 Econ • 17 SR
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Raghu Sharma 
Bowler
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.15, Second Session 21.15-22.45
Match days26 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Indian Premier League

