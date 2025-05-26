Arya and Inglis take PBKS to Qualifier 1 and send MI to the Eliminator

Punjab Kings 187 for 3 (Inglis 73, Arya 62, Santner 2-41) beat Mumbai Indians 184 for 7 (Suryakumar 57, Arshdeep 2-28, Jansen 2-34, Vyshak 2-44) by seven wickets

Chasing a potentially tricky target, the pair added 109 for the second wicket en route stunning half-centuries each to turn what could have been a tense contest into a canter. It meant Suryakumar Yadav 's 57 - a record consecutive 14th score of 25 or more in T20s - wasn't anywhere near enough.

MI will now play in the Eliminator, with the final playoffs line-up to be decided after Tuesday night's fixture. A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will set up their clash with PBKS in Qualifier 1. A defeat will see them meet MI in the Eliminator on May 30.

The Arya-Inglis knockout blow

Arya, known as a powerplay dasher, began by hitting Trent Boult for three fours off his first four deliveries, but quickly showcased a new gear to his rapidly evolving game. Coming off three single-digit scores, he allowed Inglis to dictate the early tempo when PBKS needed momentum after the loss of Prabhsimran Singh had them 35 for 1 in five overs.

Once settled, Arya stamped his authority - none of his shots more emphatic than a short-arm jab off Hardik Pandya for six over wide long-on to raise a 27-ball half-century. That wasn't it. He also hooked Jasprit Bumrah over fine leg for six at a time when he could have so easily afforded to play him out.

Inglis, for his part, was equally enterprising, marrying brute force with audacity. He countered Mitchell Santner 's threat early, by pulling him to the short leg-side boundary for six - his first two overs cost 23.

Along the way, Inglis also exhibited his flair for innovation. The knock featured a pair of audacious reverse scoops off Ashwani Kumar , including one against a slower ball, underlining his confidence and clarity.

It wasn't just the rookie he was after. Inglis ramped Hardik for six, and was equally authoritative against Bumrah, who he drove on the up through the line fearlessly, at no point showing any willingness to back down against MI's trump card. The effect of the second-wicket partnership meant Bumrah had bowled out by the 17th, with PBKS needing just 20 off 18.

Arya and Inglis fell with the target within touching distance, but Shreyas Iyer and Nehal Wadhera , formerly MI, saw PBKS home without any flutters.

MI's misery was compounded by potential injuries to Deepak Chahar and Tilak Varma . Chahar had his right hamstring heavily taped one ball into his opening burst in the powerplay. He bowled three overs in all but was seemingly low on pace. Tilak, meanwhile, jarred his knee onto the turf while trying to stop the ball on the boundary rope and spent the remainder of PBKS' chase off the park.

SKY sets the tone

Suryakumar came in at No. 3 in the sixth over after MI were put into bat. He batted right through until the final over, helping ride through a wobbly middle phase, before accelerating towards the end with Naman Dhir

The penultimate over, Vijaykumar Vyshak 's fourth, went for 23 to raise hopes of a grandstand finish. But Arshdeep Singh then nailed his yorkers in a gun final over that went for just three runs as PBKS closed out the innings well.

Suryakumar and Dhir aside, there was a key lower-middle-order contribution from Hardik (26 off 15). This injected momentum before the final lift-off gave them a total to bowl at.

Rohit sparkles briefly

He first stepped out imperiously to hit him over long-on and then lofting him inside-out over cover. It needed Wadhera's stunner at long-on to send him back for 24.

Rohit's dismissal followed a choppy middle phase where they lost two wickets in quick succession, before Hardik, who had batted just 39 balls in the last six games, injected momentum along with Suryakumar, who brought up his half-century off 34 balls.

Vyshak, playing only his third game of the season, was on track to be the pick of the bowlers until he leaked two fours and two sixes in his final one to finish with 2 for 44. Arshdeep and Jansen, too, picked up two wickets apiece.