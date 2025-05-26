Matches (15)
IPL (3)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)

ENG Women vs WI Women, 3rd T20I at Chelmsford, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Chelmsford, May 26, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
PrevNext
England Women FlagEngland Women
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG-W Win & Bat
WI-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bowl
WI-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 20:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DN Wyatt
10 M • 295 Runs • 36.88 Avg • 149.74 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 281 Runs • 56.2 Avg • 131.3 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 366 Runs • 61 Avg • 133.09 SR
Q Joseph
9 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 142.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CE Dean
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 18 SR
LK Bell
8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.07 Econ • 18 SR
ASS Fletcher
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 14.92 SR
HK Matthews
9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 23.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
Nat Sciver-Brunt (c)
Allrounder
Em Arlott 
Bowler
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Charlie Dean 
Bowling Allrounder
Sophia Dunkley 
Top order Batter
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Heather Knight 
Middle order Batter
Paige Scholfield 
Batting Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Danni Wyatt-Hodge 
Top order Batter
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Match numberWT20I no. 2312
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
Match days26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question