ENG Women vs WI Women, 3rd T20I at Chelmsford, ENG-W vs WI-W, May 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Chelmsford, May 26, 2025, West Indies Women tour of England
Recent Performance
Last five matches
ENG Women
L
L
L
W
W
WI Women
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 20:27
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 295 Runs • 36.88 Avg • 149.74 SR
ENG-W10 M • 281 Runs • 56.2 Avg • 131.3 SR
WI-W9 M • 366 Runs • 61 Avg • 133.09 SR
WI-W9 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 142.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.1 Econ • 18 SR
ENG-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 8.07 Econ • 18 SR
WI-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.39 Econ • 14.92 SR
WI-W9 M • 7 Wkts • 8.67 Econ • 23.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
ENG Women won by 9 wickets (with 64 balls remaining)
23-May-2025
ENG Women won by 8 wickets (with 21 balls remaining)
21-May-2025
WI Women won by 6 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
15-Oct-2024
ENG Women won by 7 wickets (with 33 balls remaining)
11-Feb-2023
ENG Women won by 8 wickets (with 87 balls remaining)
22-Dec-2022
Squad
ENG-W
WI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|County Ground, Chelmsford
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2312
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, First Session 14.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.20, Second Session 16.20-17.50
|Match days
|26 May 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
