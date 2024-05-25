Ben Stokes impeccable as Durham thrash Somerset in five sessions

Match figures of 8 for 77 see Stokes back to his best with the ball

Ben Stokes was back to his best with the ball for Durham • MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Durham 265 (Bedingham 101, Robinson 46, Raine 46, Ball 5-62) beat Somerset 171 (Pretorius 53, Stokes 4-54, Siddle 3-27) and 88 (Stokes 4-23, Raine 3-26) by an innings and six runs

Ben Stokes performed impeccably with the ball once again as Durham took only five sessions to beat Somerset by an innings and six runs in their Vitality County Championship clash at the Seat Unique Riverside.

Stokes, who claimed figures of 4 for 23, was backed up by Ben Raine , Peter Siddle and Paul Coughlin as they skittled a rejigged Somerset batting line-up who were battling illness and injury, however the visitors were on top in the early stages of day two.

Concussion substitute turned five-wicket hero Jake Ball took the prized wicket of Division One's leading run scorer David Bedingham early on and had the hosts 199 for 9 at one point, but lower-order runs from the impressive Raine and Siddle got the hosts to a total of 265, a first-innings lead of 94.

Durham's bowling attack have struggled at times this season but they were all singing from the same hymn sheet here, with Stokes the pick of the bowlers once again, the all-rounder was back to his best with the ball as he led his side to a vital win and claimed match figures of eight for 77.

The win sees Durham climb to fourth and Somerset remain in second in the Vitality County Championship Division One table.

It was vital for either side to have a good start with the match firmly in the balance after an eventful first day.

It was Somerset who got the upper hand early on as Ball grabbed his fourth of the innings when overnight centurion Bedingham edged behind to James Rew for 101, only adding one to his overnight score.

Craig Overton then continued the visitors' perfect start as he removed Coughlin for 2, before Ball secured his seventh first-class five-wicket haul with that of Callum Parkinson.

Durham fought back through their final pair as Raine came out and played positively while Siddle played shots that any No.11 would be proud of including a crunching straight drive for four off the bowling of Josh Davey.

Raine was the last man to go at the hands of Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory for 46, after putting on 66 with Siddle, a record tenth-wicket partnership in this fixture, and the Australian was left unbeaten on 31.

The final pair helped Durham reach 265 all out, handing the hosts one batting bonus point and a sizeable first-innings lead on a pitch that offered plenty for the bowlers.

Raine then quickly switched focus to his bowling as he removed Tom Abell for the second time in the match, with the opener edging behind to Ollie Robinson for 2.

Siddle then got in on the action as he bowled fellow Australian Matt Renshaw for 6 with one that kept low to leave Somerset 12 for 2.

Tom Lammonby and Andy Umeed looked to steady the ship after lunch, but Stokes struck in the first over of his spell, removing Lammonby for the second time in the match after he feathered one behind to Robinson.

Stokes struck again in his next over to remove Umeed for 16 when he edged to Colin Ackermann at second slip.

Davey, who received a promotion due to Tom Banton being unwell, gave Coughlin his first of the match when he edged to the safe hands of Ackermann.

England Test captain Stokes then got his third of the afternoon when Rew departed for 7 after he edged one to the dependable Robinson.

Stokes continued his remarkable spell when Overton edged to Ackermann to depart for 6, then Raine continued his good day when he got Gregory lbw for 7, leaving Somerset staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat.