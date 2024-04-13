Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton centuries give Essex a taste of their own medicine

Kent 245 for 1 (Bell-Drummond 134*, Compton 100*) trail Essex 530 for 7 dec (Critchley 151*, Elgar 120, Cox 67) by 285 runs

Daniel Bell-Drummond hit a second successive Vitality County Championship century to continue the run-fest on a benign Chelmsford pitch where only two wickets fell all day.

The Kent captain reached three figures against Somerset at Canterbury last week, and helped his side fight back with a second ton after suffering three and a half sessions of unremitting toil in the field at Chelmsford.

However, in company with fellow centurion Ben Compton for 71 overs, Bell-Drummond gave Essex a taste of their own medicine as they put on 218 for the second wicket against an unresponsive Kookaburra ball. Needing 381 to make Essex bat again, Kent had knocked off 245 by the end of day two for the loss of one wicket with Bell-Drummond 134 not out and Compton 100.

Essex's 530 for 7 declared was anchored for 73 overs by Matt Critchley' s career-best 151 not out - beating his unbeaten 137 against Northamptonshire in his second appearance for Derbyshire as an 18-year-old back in 2015. His marathon innings encompassed 212 balls and included just five fours, but four sixes.

Shane Snater had claimed the first Kent wicket just before lunch when Tawanda Muyeye shouldered arms to one that went straight on and rapped his pad. But it was the last wicket to fall.

Compton and Bell-Drummond dug in doggedly, initially at around two an over until the Kent captain hit Simon Harmer straight for four and added another through midwicket in the same over. When Compton flicked Jamie Porter off his legs, Kent had added 14 runs in six balls. It marked a sea-change as the gloves came off.

Bell-Drummond reached his half-century from 99 balls with a push into the covers off Aaron Beard, and then cross-batted the same bowler through midwicket for his sixth boundary. Compton, who was dropped at slip on 20, batted just under three hours for his fifty, which took up 147 balls.

When Critchley strayed down either side of the wicket, Compton came out of his self-imposed shell and nudged the ball three times to the boundary in quick succession. Suddenly, as the evening session progressed in bright sunshine, it was the turn of the Essex attack to suffer.

Bell-Drummond's 10th four, chopped through the covers for three off Beard, took him to a 168-ball century, and also brought up the 150-run stand for the second wicket. A six over long leg followed by a full-toss for four off Critchley kept up Bell-Drummond's dominance. Harmer also came in for similar treatment with another maximum disappearing into the far distance.

Compton reached his century on the last ball of the day, having batted for 237 minutes with 12 fours.

Essex had batted on for 70 minutes in the morning, adding 109 runs, losing just the wicket of Harmer and claiming full batting points before the declaration put Kent's demoralised fielders and bowlers out of their misery. Only George Garrett, who took two for 80, went at less than four runs an over.

Critchley made hay, hitting three sixes over long leg, one out of the ground, in his record knock while also sharing half-century partnerships on the day with Harmer and Snater. As the declaration approached Critchley and Snater put on 52 from 28 balls with the latter's 26 coming off just 16 balls.