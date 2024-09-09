Matches (7)
Kent vs Hampshire, 58th Match at Canterbury, County DIV1, Sep 09 2024
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
L
L
L
L
L
Hampshire
W
D
W
D
W
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|9,10,11,12 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News
Durham sign Chemar Holder for Championship run-in
West Indies fast bowler will be available for final three games as Durham look to avoid relegation battle
Walker to leave Kent with Mott in frame as replacement
Former Kent batter stepping down after eight seasons at helm in Canterbury
Jack Leach targets England Test recall for Pakistan tour
Left-armer wants to partner Shoaib Bashir and says he is "getting back to my best" after injuries
Farhan Ahmed emulates WG Grace as Surrey's title charge is slowed
Teenage spinner claims ten wickets on Notts debut but contest ends in high-scoring draw