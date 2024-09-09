Matches (12)
58th Match, Canterbury, September 09 - 12, 2024, County Championship Division One
Hampshire FlagHampshire
(61 ov) 213/7
Kent FlagKent

Day 1 - Kent chose to field.

Current RR: 3.49
Kent enjoy better of curtailed day as Vince holds Hampshire together

Visiting captain hits 88 while Parkinson and Garrett share seven wickets

ECB Reporters Network
09-Sep-2024 • 43 mins ago
James Vince pulls during his innings of 56, Hampshire vs Lancashire, County Championship, Division One, Utilita Bowl, April 12, 2024

James Vince top-scored for the visitors  •  Getty Images

Hampshire 213 for 7 (Vince 88, Parkinson 3-31, Garrett 3-60) vs Kent
Kent reduced Hampshire to 213 for 7 at stumps on a weather-affected first day in the Vitality County Championship at Canterbury. Matt Parkinson took 3 for 31 and George Garrett 3 for 60 as the hosts exploited the conditions at the Spitfire Ground. James Vince hit 88 for the visitors, but their next highest scorer was Liam Dawson, who made 31.
No play was possible before lunch, but when Kent won the toss a home supporter was moved to say: "If we can't bowl a side out in these conditions, we never will." And while the bar is admittedly low, this was as good a day as the division's basement side have enjoyed at the St Lawrence in red-ball cricket all season.
It was damp, overcast and blustery and Fletcha Midleton was soon bowled by Garrett for 8, playing the wrong line. Joey Evison then removed Toby Albert with his second ball for 11, playing on, before Nick Gubbins joined Vince. They put on 83 for the third wicket before Gubbins was caught behind off Garrett for 24.
When the light deteriorated, tea was taken at 3.10pm, with Hampshire on 135 for 3. Conditions improved significantly after the restart but Ben Brown tried to hook Garrett and was caught by Evison for 9.
Vince was on 77 when he pulled Evison to midwicket and although Joe Denly couldn't take the catch, the former England man atoned with a brilliant diving one-handed grab when Vince tried to drive Parkinson through cover.
Parkinson then got Liam Dawson for 31, caught by Charlie Stobo at second slip, but Harry Finch missed a chance to stump James Fuller when he was on 1, but he'd only added six more when Finch took his chance at redemption, grabbing a violently turning ball from Parkinson.
With darkness encroaching once again, play was eventually abandoned for the day at 5.47 pm, with 11 overs remaining.
Hampshire Innings
Player NameRB
TE Albert
bowled1125
FS Middleton
bowled814
NRT Gubbins
caught2462
JM Vince
caught88120
BC Brown
caught920
LA Dawson
caught3168
TJ Prest
not out1533
JK Fuller
caught725
KJ Abbott
not out26
Extras(lb 4, nb 14)
Total213(7 wkts; 61 ovs)
County Championship Division One

TeamMWLDPT
SUR12*713196
SOM12*416171
HANTS11415156
ESSEX11434149
WORCS11335134
WARKS11137132
DURH11334130
NOTTS11137116
LANCS11254106
KENT1117371
Full Table