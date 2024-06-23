Tawanda Muyeye, Ben Compton fifties keep Kent afloat

Lancashire 38 for 1 trail Kent 244 (Muyeye 59, Compton 55) by 206 runs

Lancashire were 38 for 1, trailing Kent by 206, after day one of their Vitality County Championship relegation showdown at Canterbury.

Josh Bohannon and Luke Wells were unbeaten on 22 and 14 respectively at stumps, after Beyers Swanepoel had bowled Keaton Jennings for a duck.

Earlier George Balderson and Nathan Lyon took three wickets apiece for second-from-bottom Lancashire, as they bowled out the division's basement side for 244.

Although both sides have struggled all season, the crowd for the first day of the 172nd Canterbury week was estimated at over 2,000. Cars were queueing for half a mile down the Old Dover Road and moving so slowly that they were overtaken by hundreds of pedestrians walking up the hill.

If they'd come to see James Anderson they were disappointed. Despite making the trip south he was left out of the squad and, perhaps unable to believe his luck at having been asked to bat against an Anderson-free attack, Compton plundered 11 from Tom Bailey's opening over.

The scoring rate soon slowed however. Will Williams found Marcus O'Riordan's edge in the fourth over and although George Bell dropped him, he'd moved on to just 16 when Balderson had him caught at third slip by George Lavelle.

Bailey switched to the Nackington Road end and got Daniel Bell-Drummond for 4 but Joey Evison joined Compton and batted through to lunch, at which stage it was 102 for 2.

It wasn't a standard interval: the crowd realised Anderson was bowling at one stump on the outfield and around a hundred fans formed a circle to watch. When he'd finished it took him nearly five minutes to reach the pavilion as he stopped for dozens of selfies.

When the outfield had finally cleared Kent suffered a mini-collapse. Evison went for 25, edging Bailey to Matty Hurst, before Balderson claimed two wickets in the space of 10 balls. Harry Finch drove him to Josh Bohannon at mid-off for one and Compton fell to an ankle-high catch by Jennings at second slip.

That left Kent on 124 for 5 and it nearly got worse for the hosts as Muyeye was on 23 when he pulled Lyon to the midwicket boundary, only to be dropped by Jack Blatherwick.

Having dropped into the middle order after struggling as an opener, Muyeye responded with his first half-century of the season.

Debutant Charlie Stobo joined him and made an inventive 36 before he was bowled by Lyon, ending a stand of 82 and leaving Kent on 210 for 6 at tea.

Swanepoel made 19 before he top-edged Lyon behind and Matt Parkinson went for a nine-ball duck against his former county, lbw to Luke Wells.

Lyon then bowled George Garrett middle-stump for three and although Muyeye was dropped again, this time off Lyon by a sliding Williams, he was lbw to Wells in the next over, denying Kent a single batting point and leaving Lancs to face 14 overs before stumps.