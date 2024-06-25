Lancashire make inroads after Bohannon double pummels Kent

Tom Bailey, Will Williams take two wickets apiece with Kent still well adrift in second innings

Kent 244 and 143 for 6 (Williams 2-20, Bailey 2-27) trail Lancashire 549 for 9 dec (Bohannon 205, Hurst 50, Garrett 3-89) by 162 runs

Lancashire were closing in on a huge victory in their Vitality County Championship with Kent at Canterbury, having reduced the hosts to 143 for 6 at stumps on day three. Kent still trail by 162 with just four second innings wickets remaining, Charlie Stobo and Beyers Swanepoel the not out batters on 25 and 18 respectively.

Lancashire declared on 549 for 9, a lead of 305, with Josh Bohannon making 205 and Matty Hurst 50, while George Garrett took 3 for 89.

Will Williams and Tom Bailey then both took two wickets apiece to leave Kent six down at stumps. Ben Compton was their highest scorer with just 37 and the chances of them escaping with anything other than a heavy defeat to their relegation rivals are bleak.

The only question at the start of day three was how long Lancashire were going to bat for, with a lead of 158 already in the bank, although for a side who'd been pummelled for four straight sessions Kent at least managed to stop Lancashire from scoring too freely.

Bohannon reached his double-hundred with a pushed single off Matt Parkinson, before his former team-mate finally got him out lbw with a ball that might have been going down the leg side.

Hurst eased to fifty with a single off Joey Evison but he was then stumped by Harry Finch when he tried to charge at Parkinson. It was 499 for 6 at lunch, during which a band called the "Useless Pluckers" performed, prompting one Lancastrian observer to remark: "They're not Goons'N'Roses."

Garrett took all three of his wickets after the interval, which at least prevented an onslaught. Jack Blatherwick tried to hit him out of the ground and went for 18, caught by sub fielder Jaydn Denly. Garrett then had George Balderson caught behind for 42 and when Bailey skied him to Parkinson, Lancashire declared.

They didn't have to wait long for a wicket: Williams had Marcus O'Riordan caught at first slip by George Bell for 4 in the fourth over.

Nathan Lyon came on after 12 overs but it was George Balderson who struck next, pinning Daniel Bell-Drummond lbw for 9 to leave Kent on 59 for 2 at tea.

Compton always looked like being the key wicket but he inexplicably tried to slog Bailey and the ball flew in the air off his bottom edge. He spread his arms wide in despair well before Bell took the catch when the ball finally fell to earth.

Williams sent Evison's off stump flying for 10, Bailey had Tawanda Muyeye caught behind for a six-ball duck and Finch lasted for 56 balls for 23 until Lyon had him caught by Bohannon at mid-on.