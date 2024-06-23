Matches (13)
Kent vs Lancashire, 37th Match at Canterbury, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
37th Match, Canterbury, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
Scorecard summary
Kent • 244/10(79.1 overs)1st INNINGS
59 (121)
3/38 (16)
55 (124)
3/62 (23)
Lancashire • 549/9(150.4 overs)1st INNINGS
205 (372)
3/89 (20.4)
150 (250)
2/61 (19)
Kent • 222/10(83.2 overs)2nd INNINGS
64 (151)
3/26 (14.2)
37 (70)
3/36 (14)
83.2
W
Williams to Stobo, OUT
Charlie Stobo b Williams 64 (151b 7x4 0x6 212m) SR: 42.38
83.1
•
Williams to Stobo, no run
end of over 831 run
KENT: 222/9CRR: 2.67
Jaskaran Singh8 (12b 2x4)
Charlie Stobo64 (149b 7x4)
Luke Wells 16-4-38-2
Nathan Lyon 23-5-54-1
82.6
•
Wells to Singh, no run
82.5
•
Wells to Singh, no run
82.4
•
Wells to Singh, no run
82.3
•
Wells to Singh, no run
82.2
1
Wells to Stobo, 1 run
82.1
•
Wells to Stobo, no run
end of over 828 runs
KENT: 221/9CRR: 2.69
Jaskaran Singh8 (8b 2x4)
Charlie Stobo63 (147b 7x4)
Nathan Lyon 23-5-54-1
Luke Wells 15-4-37-2
81.6
4
Lyon to Singh, FOUR runs
81.5
•
Lyon to Singh, no run
81.4
•
Lyon to Singh, no run
81.3
4
Lyon to Singh, FOUR runs
81.2
•
Lyon to Singh, no run
81.1
•
Lyon to Singh, no run
end of over 81Maiden
KENT: 213/9CRR: 2.62
Charlie Stobo63 (147b 7x4)
Jaskaran Singh0 (2b)
Luke Wells 15-4-37-2
Nathan Lyon 22-5-46-1
80.6
•
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.5
•
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.4
•
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.3
•
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.2
•
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.1
•
Wells to Stobo, no run
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Toss
|Lancashire, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
|Points
|Lancashire 23, Kent 1
Kent Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|caught
|4
|8
|caught
|37
|70
|lbw
|9
|32
|bowled
|10
|27
|caught
|23
|57
|caught
|0
|6
|bowled
|64
|151
|caught
|26
|56
|lbw
|7
|70
|caught
|5
|18
|not out
|8
|12
|Extras
|(b 4, lb 12, nb 12, w 1)
|Total
|222(10 wkts; 83.2 ovs)
