Kent vs Lancashire, 37th Match at Canterbury, County DIV1, Jun 23 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
37th Match, Canterbury, June 23 - 26, 2024, County Championship Division One
Kent FlagKent
244 & 222
Lancashire FlagLancashire
549/9d

Lancashire won by an innings and 83 runs

Scorecard summary
Kent 244/10(79.1 overs)
1st INNINGS
Tawanda Muyeye
59 (121)
George Balderson
3/38 (16)
Ben Compton
55 (124)
Nathan Lyon
3/62 (23)
Lancashire 549/9(150.4 overs)
1st INNINGS
Josh Bohannon
205 (372)
George Garrett
3/89 (20.4)
Luke Wells
150 (250)
Beyers Swanepoel
2/61 (19)
Kent 222/10(83.2 overs)
2nd INNINGS
Charlie Stobo
64 (151)
Will Williams
3/26 (14.2)
Ben Compton
37 (70)
Tom Bailey
3/36 (14)
83.2
W
Williams to Stobo, OUT
Charlie Stobo b Williams 64 (151b 7x4 0x6 212m) SR: 42.38
83.1
Williams to Stobo, no run
end of over 831 run
KENT: 222/9CRR: 2.67 
Jaskaran Singh8 (12b 2x4)
Charlie Stobo64 (149b 7x4)
Luke Wells 16-4-38-2
Nathan Lyon 23-5-54-1
82.6
Wells to Singh, no run
82.5
Wells to Singh, no run
82.4
Wells to Singh, no run
82.3
Wells to Singh, no run
82.2
1
Wells to Stobo, 1 run
82.1
Wells to Stobo, no run
end of over 828 runs
KENT: 221/9CRR: 2.69 
Jaskaran Singh8 (8b 2x4)
Charlie Stobo63 (147b 7x4)
Nathan Lyon 23-5-54-1
Luke Wells 15-4-37-2
81.6
4
Lyon to Singh, FOUR runs
81.5
Lyon to Singh, no run
81.4
Lyon to Singh, no run
81.3
4
Lyon to Singh, FOUR runs
81.2
Lyon to Singh, no run
81.1
Lyon to Singh, no run
end of over 81Maiden
KENT: 213/9CRR: 2.62 
Charlie Stobo63 (147b 7x4)
Jaskaran Singh0 (2b)
Luke Wells 15-4-37-2
Nathan Lyon 22-5-46-1
80.6
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.5
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.4
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.3
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.2
Wells to Stobo, no run
80.1
Wells to Stobo, no run
Match details
St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
TossLancashire, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days23,24,25,26 June 2024 - day (4-day match)
Umpires
England
David Millns
England
James Middlebrook
Match Referee
England
Mike Smith
PointsLancashire 23, Kent 1
Kent Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
MK O'Riordan
caught48
BG Compton
caught3770
DJ Bell-Drummond
lbw932
JDM Evison
bowled1027
HZ Finch
caught2357
TS Muyeye
caught06
CH Stobo
bowled64151
B Swanepoel
caught2656
MW Parkinson
lbw770
GA Garrett
caught518
Jaskaran Singh
not out812
Extras(b 4, lb 12, nb 12, w 1)
Total222(10 wkts; 83.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR8512137
ESSEX8413125
SOM8215114
DURH821499
HANTS821497
NOTTS812592
WARKS802689
LANCS823387
WORCS803572
KENT814362
