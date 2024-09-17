Matches (10)
Kent vs Notts, 62nd Match at Canterbury, County DIV1, Sep 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
62nd Match, Canterbury, September 17 - 20, 2024, County Championship Division One
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kent
L
L
L
L
D
Notts
D
D
L
D
L
Match centre Ground time: 02:59
Match details
|St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|17,18,19,20 September 2024 - day (4-day match)
