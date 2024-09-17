Ben Slater 160 eases Notts' relegation fears

Nottinghamshire 393 for 6 (Slater 160, Haynes 62, Hameed 56) vs Kent

Nottinghamshire took a hefty stride towards safety in Division One of the Vitality County Championship by reaching 393 for 6 at stumps after a dominant first day against Kent at Canterbury.

Openers Ben Slater and Haseeb Hameed demoralised the division's basement side with a stand of 196 for the first wicket: Slater made 160 from 217 balls, with 22 fours, while Hameed made a more pedestrian 56 from 142.

Jack Haynes then inflicted further punishment with 62 and Nottinghamshire, who began the day in eighth, were aided by a total of 37 extras, 30 of which came from no-balls.

Games at the Spitfire Ground have followed a pattern for Kent fans this season: a slow erosion of hope during the first innings before despair sets in during the second; there's admirable but futile resistance in the third and then defeat in the fourth, if it goes that far.

Last week's trend-bucking draw with Hampshire at least allowed members a micro-measure of optimism going into this "48-pointer", but even that had gone within the first half hour. In a pivotal game for both sides' chances of staying in the division, Kent chose to bowl, only for Notts to race to 50 in just 53 balls.

Kent handed a home debut to Akeem Jordan, but his first three overs went for 36 and he was replaced at the Pavilion End by Nathan Gilchrist.

Slater was on 41 when he slashed at George Garrett, only for Jack Leaning to drop him at second slip and his 50 came after a misfield from Jordan. It was 134 for 0 at lunch, and the afternoon was only slightly less lopsided. Slater cracked Gilchrist through point for four to reach three figures and Hameed steered Jordan through third man to bring up his 50, before their stand was finally ended when Joey Evison bowled the latter.

Freddie McCann then walked after he edged Gilchrist to Leaning for 8, although replays suggested it may not have carried, and Joe Clarke went for 18 when he pulled George Garrett to Gilchrist at deep fine leg, leaving Notts on 271 for 3 at tea.

Leaning had Slater caught at first slip by Tawanda Muyeye but Haynes and Lyndon James responded with a partnership of 60 before Haynes was caught off a bottom edge by Muyeye off Gilchrist.