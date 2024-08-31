Freddie McCann's maiden century keeps youthful Notts in the fight

Surrey 525 and 13 for 1 lead Nottinghamshire 405 (McCann 154, Hameed 68, Haynes 68, Verreyne 50*, Jacks 7-129) by 133 runs

A maiden century in only his third first-class innings from the 19-year old, locally raised left-hander Freddie McCann helped take Nottinghamshire's reply to 405 at Trent Bridge despite a caree-best seven for 129 from Surrey spinner Will Jacks . Batting again, Surrey ended the third day of their Vitality County Championship match 133 ahead on 13 for 1.

Play was soured in the afternoon, however, when Jacks, selected in both England's white-ball squads for their games against Australia in September, smartly fielded a pull on the bounce at short mid-wicket and threw the ball hard and high towards the wicketkeeper causing McCann to take evasive action.

Umpires James Middlebrook and Paul Pollard immediately summoned Surrey skipper, Rory Burns, and applied five penalty runs under Law 42.3.1 for "throwing the ball at a player in an inappropriate or dangerous manner". The matter will also now be referred to Surrey for any further disciplinary action they deem condign.

Half an hour later McCann became the fourth victim in the innings of Jacks's off-spin, slog-sweeping to long-on for 154. And Jack Haynes soon went for 68 to the same all-rounder but the follow-on target of 376 was passed just after tea with six wickets down.

On 144 for 3 overnight after the nightwatcher had gone to what proved Friday's final ball, the home side lost Joe Clarke in the morning's fourth full over when, rashly, he advanced to launch a straight drive at Jacks only to be stumped as the ball spun sharply out of the rough trough thew gate. Clarke, gone for four, was Jacks's third success in 11 balls after his breakthroughs the previous evening.

He remained a threat at the end from which fellow off-spinner Farhan Ahmed had taken seven wickets on the opening two days. But, with Haynes surviving an early alarm when edging a Cam Steel leg-break between wicketkeeper and slip on three, resistance of some character brought lunch at 231 for 4.

The partnership had added 154 when McCann departed after 268 balls of high application straight after Haynes had posted a sixth fifty in his 15 innings since joining from Worcestershire. None of these though has passed 77 and the pattern continued when, glancing, his thin legside edge was taken behind.

Kyle Verreynne, the South Africa wicketkeeper in his maiden county innings after arriving as Nottinghamshire's third overseas player this season, was joined by Lyndon James to see the innings to 369 for 4 at tea. But two overs after they had averted the follow-on, James, slicing a drive to backward point for 23, gave Steel his first success in completing 22 of the 110 overs.

With bonus points decided as five to Surrey, four to Notts, Liam Patterson-White was leg-before, one run later, giving Jacks his only six-wicket bag since his success at Rawalpindi in the first of his two Tests, against Pakistan in 2022. He had bowled a mere six championship overs hitherto this year.

Rob Lord, on debut, came and went for 10 to Steel and Ahmed to Jacks without score as the final four fell for 21 in 30 balls, leaving Verreyyne unbeaten on 50 from just 60 balls. Leading by 120 on first innings, Surrey then faced spin at both ends from the off.