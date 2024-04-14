Matches (18)
IPL (3)
Women's Tri-Series (1)
County DIV1 (4)
County DIV2 (4)
ACC Premier Cup (6)
Stumps • Starts 10:00 AM
8th Match, Nottingham, April 12 - 15, 2024, County Championship Division One
PrevNext
Nottinghamshire FlagNottinghamshire
(48 ov) 399 & 151/7
Worcestershire FlagWorcestershire
355

Day 3 - Notts lead by 195 runs.

Current RR: 3.14
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Nathan Smith's allround impact leaves Nottinghamshire praying for rain

Fast bowler makes half-century then claims four wickets in seven balls to lift Worcestershire

ECB Reporters Network
14-Apr-2024 • 32 mins ago
Nathan Smith produced a devastating late burst to lift Worcestershire's challenge&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Nathan Smith produced a devastating late burst to lift Worcestershire's challenge  •  Getty Images

Nottinghamshire 399 and 151 for 7 (Duckett 63, Smith 4-29) lead Worcestershire 355 (Jones 90, Smith 58, D'Oliveira 54, Harrison 5-128) lead by 195 runs
Nathan Smith, Worcestershire's new Kiwi signing, made 58 as his side, six-down overnight, added a crucial 135 lower-order runs to total 355 and then took four wickets in seven balls as Nottinghamshire, batting again, went to a shell-shocked 151 for 7 at the close, a lead of 195.
In a season notable for leg-spin, another of that craft, Calvin Harrison, completed a maiden five-wicket bag for the home side earlier on the third day of this Vitality County Championship match but Smith's thrilling counter with pace in the evening raised the spectre of a second home batting debacle at Trent Bridge in seven days.
Ben Duckett raced to 63 from 87 balls until undone an hour from the close, the first casualty of a triple-wicket maiden to which Smith then added a fourth success, ripping out Jack Haynes's off stump. When Ben Slater went to a reflex short-leg catch off Josh Baker and Harrison was bowled by Adam Finch offering no shot, the collapse had encompassed six wickets for 19 runs in 51 balls from 125 for one.
With heavy showers forecast for Monday morning, Nottinghamshire, needing quick progress, belted 57 from a dozen overs either side of tea in an opening stand of 81. It is now more a question of whether they are bowled out before they are able to set a target.
The visitors resumed their overnight seventh-wicket partnership and had added exactly 50 more runs before slow left-armer Liam Patterson-White, with only one wicket in five games of a difficult 2023 campaign, gained a first success this year when Brett D'Oliveira fell leg-before for 54.
But Smith, a good enough No. 8 to have hit a hundred and average 27 back in New Zealand, continued past his fifty from 103 balls after Baker, deceived in the flight, gave Harrison his fourth wicket via a third return catch. Once Joe Leach, no rabbit either, had escaped a run-out chance on one, lunch came at 331 for eight.
Harrison was briefly stood down - following 36 consecutive overs from before tea on Saturday but no maiden until his 26th - and it was Dillon Pennington with the new ball who finally had Smith caught, hooking to the deep. The return of Harrison undid the last man and left Leach unbeaten with 48.
Harrison's figures, 36.3-2-128-5, evoked those of wrist-spinners of another era and were completed even as, down in Chelmsford, fellow leggie Matt Critchley took his first five-wicket bag since joining Essex in 2022. With Cameron Steel also taking a maiden five-for for Surrey in the opening round last week, the Kookaburra ball has at least given leg-spin a chance.
But it certainly couldn't stifle Smith, tearing in from the Stuart Broad End in late sunshine after Haseeb Hameed skied a catch to point for 40 off Baker's left-arm spin. In his eighth over, Smith had Duckett caught at square leg, flicking a ball off his hip, saw Joe Clarke superbly caught by the diving keeper, then shot out Matt Montgomery, a second duck, leg-before.
He reached the close with figures of 11-4-29-4, meaning that Nottinghamshire may be the keener of the two sides to hope that rain does indeed arrive on the final day.
Nathan SmithCalvin HarrisonBen DuckettWorcestershireNottinghamshireNotts vs WORCSCounty Championship Division One

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Notts Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
H Hameed
caught4083
BM Duckett
caught6387
BT Slater
caught2346
JM Clarke
caught02
M Montgomery
lbw03
JA Haynes
bowled12
LW James
not out731
CG Harrison
bowled317
LA Patterson-White
not out118
Extras(b 9, lb 2, nb 2)
Total151(7 wkts; 48 ovs)
<1 / 2>

County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
ESSEX2*10027
WARKS2*00120
WORCS2*00119
SOM2*00118
SURR2*00117
KENT2*00116
LANCS2*00113
HANTS2*00012
DURH2*00011
NOTTS2*01010
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved