Jack Leach's dozen has Somerset daring to dream

Somerset 492 (Abell 124, Rew 103, Banton 73, Parkinson 4-136) and 263 for 5 dec (Abell 56) beat Durham 336 (Carse 104*, Raine 64, Lees 59, Leach 5-124) and 126 (Drissell 33, Leach7-50) by 293 runs

Jack Leach completed match figures of 12 for 174 as Somerset maintained their challenge for a first-ever Vitality County Championship title with a crushing 293-run victory over Durham at Taunton.

The left-arm spinner claimed seven for 50 in the visitors' second innings total of 126 all out, aided by teenager Archie Vaughan, whose off-breaks reaped 2 for 40. Nightwatchman George Drissell top scored with 33 in an otherwise disappointing Durham batting effort.

Somerset took a maximum 24 points from the game to Durham's four and, with Surrey up next at the Cooper Associates County Ground next week the second placed Cidermen will have the chance to close the gap on the Division One leaders.

Play began under overcast skies with Durham 15 for 3. Somerset fears that the weather might scupper their victory bid appeared justified when rain started falling after just 5.4 overs, with their opponents having added 14 to the overnight score.

Seven overs were lost from the half-hour interruption, and nightwatchmen Drissell and Callum Parkinson continued to offer stout resistance when the match resumed, taking the score to 63 in the 26th over.

Drissell used his feet well against spinners Leach and Vaughan, while Parkinson dealt effectively with most deliveries on a good line and length, only to fall for 18 to a leg-side ball from Vaughan, which saw him pick out Lewis Goldsworthy, who took a tumbling catch at backward point.

It was 70 for 5 when Ollie Robinson edged a turning delivery from Leach and Lewis Gregory took a sharp slip catch, diving low to his left. With seven runs added, Drissell's battling contribution ended in similar fashion, Gregory pouching a more straightforward chance off Leach.

By lunch, Durham were struggling on 94 for 6, their hopes of salvaging a draw resting largely on the weather, the seventh-wicket partnership between Ashton Turner and Bas de Leede, which was worth 17 runs at the interval, and first innings centurion Brydon Carse.

Leach had been extracting considerable turn from the River End, while teenager Vaughan maintained exemplary accuracy on an impressive first class debut. Neither gave away cheap runs and skipper Gregory was able to stick with attacking fields.

It was Leach who struck again early in the afternoon session, this time finding the edge of Turner's bat. Overton accepted the straightforward chance at second slip, his sixth catch of the game, to leave Durham 108 for seven.

With 16 added, including a Carse six over mid-wicket off Leach, the rain returned and Somerset faced further frustration. Carse had appeared to survive a chance to wicketkeeper James Rew on two, Leach being the unlucky bowler.

Play resumed at 2.50pm with a further seven overs lost. The first delivery saw Carse push forward to Leach and edge to second slip where Overton again made no mistake diving to his right.

At 124 for 8, the Durham cause was almost lost. Ben Raine could add only two to his first innings half-century before being caught at short-leg to become Leach's sixth victim of the innings.