Archie Vaughan: Famous offspring happy to be 'own man' at Somerset

Archie Vaughan is enjoying the freedom to be his "own man" at Somerset.

Vaughan, who turned 19 in December, produced a match-winning performance against Surrey last year in just his second first-class game.

Though he doesn't consider that to be the moment that established him as a player in his own right, independent of his famous father, Michael , he does see an upside to carving out the beginnings of a promising career in a place where his surname carries less weight of expectation.

"It's something that I've probably not really thought about before," Vaughan tells ESPNcricinfo during Somerset's pre-season media day. "Coming to Somerset where my dad's not known, I think that's really helped me just be my own man.

"It's nice obviously putting in a performance like that in a big game, but I think Somerset's a club where everyone's treated the same, so it doesn't matter if you've played 200 games or you've played four.

"We've got great friendships and it's not really about proving yourself. Everyone knows the pressures of cricket and, when you go into the changeroom, it's trying to be as inclusive and welcoming as possible. That's what we do."

Vaughan's connection with Somerset came about, not from any desire to put distance between himself and his father's Yorkshire roots, but through attending Millfield School, near Glastonbury. From there, he entered the Somerset Academy system and worked his way up.

"Before then I wasn't involved in any major county, it was just Cheshire," he said. "If I was to stay at home and progress, it probably would've gone down the Lancashire route, which is obviously not where my dad went.

"It's definitely not been a conscious thought, but I think I've probably recognised some benefits, just him not knowing anyone, I think that's helped just me get on with my own game."

Vaughan captained England Under-19 in South Africa this winter • Gallo Images/Getty Images

He made his Championship debut against Durham last August , having signed his first professional contract in May and already played for Somerset in the One-Day Cup. He ended up playing four first-class matches and seven List A games, averaging 33.71 with the bat in the Championship and taking 15 wickets at 20.13.

But it was his 11 wickets against Surrey that drew the most attention. Partnering left-arm spinner Jack Leach to keep Somerset's title hopes alive, the duo took 20 wickets between them for the match, Vaughan ending with 6 for 102 and 5 for 38 after scoring a first-innings 44 in his primary role as a top-order batter.

The England Under-19 captaincy followed at the start of this year in South Africa, where England lost a 50-over series 2-1 before winning the two-match four-day series 1-0.

But he remains humble and eager to learn.

"I'm very proud of what I've done, but trying to manage my expectations for the start of the season to try and get in the team for starters," Vaughan says. "Then if I do get in the team, trying to stay in and just put performances in to win games of cricket.

"It's easy to put pressure on myself after having a few good games, but I'm still 19, I'm still young, so trying to manage my expectations is probably going to be the challenge and realising I'm not going to bowl that well every game or even bat - I batted a few nice innings.

"So it's just going to be a challenge, but trying to get in the first team for the first game of the season will be my first goal."

Vaughan only started bowling off-spin during lockdown, in 2020, so Leach is a key source of knowledge that he is keen to keep drawing on.

Leach, who took two wickets in three balls to seal victory in the Surrey match, understandably has fond memories of that game too.

"It was really special," Leach recalls. "That game will always live with me and just that last moment, to take that last wicket and then the boys and Archie all running towards me, and to win it right at the end like that, there's no real better feeling in cricket.

"What he did and the temperament he showed as a young player, and someone who was renowned as a batter and then bowled some off-spin, he has shown that he's much more than that.

"His temperament on those wickets, to not put too much pressure on himself, but deliver, was awesome and made my job a lot easier as well. I really enjoyed that partnership."

Vaughan has made an impression in white-ball cricket too • Getty Images

It may not be until later in the season that they combine again with the ball. Shoaib Bashir - another mentor for Vaughan - has gone to Glamorgan on loan to increase his opportunities given that Leach remains Somerset's No.1 spinner, if not England's, at the moment.

And while Vaughan is happy in his batting with just over a week until the start of the Championship season, he says "a few teething problems" in his bowling indicate more volume might be required.

But that doesn't deter him from wanting to do it all. Quite the opposite.

"When it comes to training, I do definitely treat myself as an allrounder," Vaughan says. "I spend probably the same amount on both in terms of skillset. At the minute I think I'm probably a slightly better batter than a bowler but I think that's just due to my inexperience with the ball.

"In terms of length of time, I'm a few years back on my bowling than I am on my batting, so again, it's managing my expectations. I had a good game here. It's about realising that it's not going to be like that every game, it's not going to come out as I want every game.

"Chatting to Leechy and Bash, having these people at the club, it's definitely a great asset to my bowling."

England Lions host India A in two four-day matches this summer, which could prove another step in Vaughan's development, although he's not looking that far ahead.