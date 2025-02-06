Vaughan six-for as England U19s complete 10-wicket thrashing

England U19s 353 (Sawant 130, Fonseka 52, Rossouw 5-74) and 25 for 0 beat South Africa U19s 224 (James 84, Hansen 63, Jack 3-42) and 153 (Rowles 71, Vaughan 6-19) by 10 wickets

Young Lions captain Archie Vaughan put the finishing touches on a comfortable 10-wicket win over South Africa Men U19s in the second Youth Test at Cape Town.

Vaughan helped tidy up the home tail on the fourth morning to return 6 for 19 before he and Ben Dawkins knocked off a victory target of 25 in just 3.1 overs.

The tourists needed two wickets to end the Young Proteas' second innings when play resumed and Vaughan, who did the damage on the third evening with five wickets, immediately made an impact bowling Sandiswa Yeni for a duck.

Eddie Jack wrapped up the innings when Nqobani Mokoena hit out to Alexander Wade in the deep as the hosts were bowled out for 153.

The England Men U19 openers made light work of the chase, with Vaughan lap-sweeping Mokoena for six before Dawkins crunched Nathan Rossouw to the rope to win the game.