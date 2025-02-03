Eddie Jack takes three as South Africa U19s dismissed for 224
Hampshire quick led an accomplished bowling display from England on day one in Cape Town
England U19s 1 for 0 (Vaughan 1*) vs South Africa U19s 224 all out (James 84, Hansen 63, Jack 3-42)
Eddie Jack claimed three wickets as England Men U19s bowled out South Africa Men U19s for 224 on the opening day of the second Youth Test in Cape Town.
Jack included the dismissal of top-scorer Paul James (84) in his figures of 3 for 42, while seamers Alexander Wade and Harry Moore shared the load with two wickets apiece.
The Young Lions, who fell just one wicket short of victory in the first Youth Test last week, were one without loss at the close.
Jack claimed the opening wicket of the day when Jorich van Schalkwyk edged behind to wicketkeeper Thomas Rew who took four catches.
After the Young Proteas were reduced to 74 for 5 skipper Bennie Hansen and James shared a 73-run partnership.
Young Lions captain Archie Vaughan broke the stand when Hansen looped a catch to Rew from an attempted reverse sweep, before Jack removed James and last man Nathan Rossouw in the same over to end the innings.