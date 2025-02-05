Sawant, Vaughan put England U19s on the brink of victory

South Africa U19s 224 & 145 for 8 (Rowlers 71, Vaughan 5-18) lead England U19s 353 (Sawant 130, Fonseka 52, Rossouw 5-74) by 16 runs

England Men U19s were closing in on victory after a dominant third day of the second Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Cape Town.

Aaryan Sawant 's maiden century in an England representative shirt helped the Young Lions to a first-innings lead of 129 before skipper Archie Vaughan 's five wickets reduced the hosts to 145 for 8.

Vaughan's side fell just one wicket short of victory in the first Youth Test last week, but took control of this contest on the back of Sawant's patient 130.

The Middlesex right-hander, starting the day on 83, reached his century from 255 balls and after almost six hours of batting before he was the victim of another unlucky run out.

Sawant's dismissal went viral on social media last week when he was run out after a sweep cannoned off the helmet of Jorich van Schalwyk at short leg and back onto his stumps.

This time the 19-year-old watched on in disbelief as Bandile Mbatha dropped a return catch that deflected off the bowler's leg and then onto the stumps at the non-striker's end with Sawant again out of his ground.

Crucially, Sawant had added 127 for the ninth wicket with Alexander Wade (49 not out) by then and the Young Lions were bowled out for 353 to pocket their 129-run first-innings lead.

The value of that partnership was reinforced when a Tazeem Ali direct hit from square leg ran out Van Schalwyk before the Warwickshire leg-spinner had Muhammad Bulbulia, who scored a century in the first Youth Test, leg before.

Vaughan then turned the screw as South Africa Men U19s lost 5 for 37. The Somerset all-rounder took all of the wickets in the collapse on his way to figures of 5 for 18 from 13.5 overs.