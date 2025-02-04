Matches (6)
SA20 (1)
Nepal Tri (1)
Arjun Trophy (2)
ILT20 (1)
BPL (1)
Not covered Live
2nd unofficial Test, Cape Town, February 03 - 06, 2025, England Under-19s tour of South Africa
PrevNext

Day 2 - England U19 lead by 27 runs.

Current RR: 2.61
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Bet
Report

Aaryan Sawant guides England U19s into position of strength

Fonseka adds half-century as Rossouw takes five to keep South Africa in contention

ECB Reporters Network
04-Feb-2025 • 26 mins ago
Aaryan Sawant anchored England U19's reply, South Africa vs England, 2nd Youth Test, Cape Town, February 4, 2025

Aaryan Sawant anchored England U19's reply  •  Getty Images

England U19s 251 for 8 (Sawant 83*, Fonseka 52, Roussouw 5-62) lead South Africa U19s 224 (James 84, Hansen 63, Jack 3-42) by 27 runs
Aaryan Sawant guided England Men U19s into a first-innings lead with a patient unbeaten 83 on day two of the second Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Cape Town.
The Middlesex right-hander batted for over five hours, with the support of a Kesh Fonseka half-century, as the Young Lions reached 251 for eight at stumps.
Left-arm finger spinner Nathan Rossouw impressed with five for 62 on a spin-friendly surface, but Sawant remained to usher his side into a 27-run lead.
Sawant joined Foneska at 52 for two after Rossouw, who sent down 36 overs today after opening the bowling last night, removed openers Archie Vaughan (24) and Ben Dawkins (22). The pair added 70 for the third wicket with Fonseka crunching leg-spinner Chad Mason for six over cover before bringing up his fifty with a straight four from the spin of Jason Rowles.
Fonseka was run out by a Bandile Mbatha direct hit as he went back for a second - the only wicket of the day not to fall to spin. The Young Lions then lost four for 16 as Rossouw reached his five-wicket haul which threatened to give the hosts a first-innings lead.
Sawant steadied matters and reached the close having hit five fours and a six in his 228-ball stay, while Yorkshire debutant Alexander Wade was also unbeaten on seven from 58 balls.
Aaryan SawantNathan RossouwSouth Africa Under-19sEngland Under-19s (Young Cricketers)S Africa U19 vs England U19England Under-19s tour of South Africa

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England U19 Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Dawkins
stumped2245
AM Vaughan
lbw2447
DK Fonseka
run out5282
AS Sawant
not out83228
BA Mayes
lbw2652
THS Rew
caught413
Farhan Ahmed
stumped14
HJ Moore
caught09
EV Jack
caught1048
A Wade
not out758
Extras(lb 4, nb 10, w 8)
Total251(8 wkts; 96 ovs)
<1 / 2>