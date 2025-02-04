Aaryan Sawant guides England U19s into position of strength

England U19s 251 for 8 (Sawant 83*, Fonseka 52, Roussouw 5-62) lead South Africa U19s 224 (James 84, Hansen 63, Jack 3-42) by 27 runs

Aaryan Sawant guided England Men U19s into a first-innings lead with a patient unbeaten 83 on day two of the second Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Cape Town.

The Middlesex right-hander batted for over five hours, with the support of a Kesh Fonseka half-century, as the Young Lions reached 251 for eight at stumps.

Left-arm finger spinner Nathan Rossouw impressed with five for 62 on a spin-friendly surface, but Sawant remained to usher his side into a 27-run lead.

Sawant joined Foneska at 52 for two after Rossouw, who sent down 36 overs today after opening the bowling last night, removed openers Archie Vaughan (24) and Ben Dawkins (22). The pair added 70 for the third wicket with Fonseka crunching leg-spinner Chad Mason for six over cover before bringing up his fifty with a straight four from the spin of Jason Rowles.

Fonseka was run out by a Bandile Mbatha direct hit as he went back for a second - the only wicket of the day not to fall to spin. The Young Lions then lost four for 16 as Rossouw reached his five-wicket haul which threatened to give the hosts a first-innings lead.