S Africa U19 vs England U19, 2nd unofficial Test at Cape Town, , Feb 03 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd unofficial Test, Cape Town, February 03 - 06, 2025, England Under-19s tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
S Africa U19
L
L
L
L
D
England U19
L
D
D
W
D
Match centre Ground time: 02:43
Match details
|WPCC, Cape Town
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|3,4,5,6 February 2025 - day (4-day match)
England Under-19s in South Africa News
Farhan Ahmed five-for but England U19s thwarted in victory push
South Africa's last pair survive nervy finish to salvage draw after Bulbulia century
Thomas Rew turns the screw as England U19s chisel out vital lead
Archie Vaughan and Kesh Fonseka add important runs as spinners loom as key fourth-innings weapon
Farhan Ahmed shines with bat and ball for England in Under-19s Test
Nottinghamshire allrounder adds three-wicket haul after top-scoring on day one
Bosman's priceless spell clinches series win for South Africa Under-19s
England collapse after Archie Vaughan's 60 before Bennie Hansen steadies run chase