1st unofficial Test, Stellenbosch, January 26 - 29, 2025, England Under-19s tour of South Africa
Day 2 - S Africa U19 trail by 30 runs.

Current RR: 3.41
Farhan Ahmed shines with bat and ball for England in Under-19s Test

Nottinghamshire allrounder adds three-wicket haul after top-scoring on day one

ECB Reporters Network
27-Jan-2025 • 13 mins ago
Muhammed Bulbulia held the South Africa innings together with 88, South Africa Under-19s vs England Under-19s, Youth Test, 2nd day, Stellenbosch

Muhammed Bulbulia held the South Africa innings together with 88  •  Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa U19s 269 for 8 (Rowles 90, Bulbulia 88, Tazeem 3-62, Farhan 3-74) trail England U19s 299 (Farhan 90, Home 63, Mokoena 5-61, Daniels 4-49) by 30 runs
Spin duo Tazeem Ali and Farhan Ahmed claimed three wickets each to inspire a strong England Men Uunder-19s fightback late on day two of the first Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Stellenbosch.
Jason Rowles and Muhammed Bulbulia shared a 139-run third wicket stand before the Young Lions took 6 for 57 to leave the hosts 269 for 8 at stumps - still 30 runs behind.
Farhan had helped the Young Lions recover on day one with a composed 90 and the 16-year-old Nottinghamshire allrounder was at it again with the ball as he first bowled Adnaan Lagadien on way to figures of 3 for 74.
Tazeem broke the Rowles and Bulbulia partnership, when the latter was bowled by the perfect legspinner's delivery that pitched on leg and took the top of off stump.
England captain Archie Vaughan removed Rowles, top-edging a slog-sweep that was easily held by wicketkeeper Thomas Rew, who then produced a sharp catch down leg to give Farhan his second wicket.
Farhan then struck from the final ball of the day, with fielders crowding the bat, when Ben Dawkins held a low catch at first slip to remove Lethabo Phahlamohlaka.
S Africa U19 Innings
Player NameRB
M Bulbulia
bowled88163
J van Schalkwyk
lbw1537
A Lagadien
bowled1841
J Rowles
caught90118
BM Hansen
lbw1518
L Phahlamohlaka
caught1557
D de Villiers
caught09
C Mason
caught222
N Mokoena
not out108
Extras(b 10, lb 5, w 1)
Total269(8 wkts; 78.5 ovs)
