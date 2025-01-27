Farhan Ahmed shines with bat and ball for England in Under-19s Test

South Africa U19s 269 for 8 (Rowles 90, Bulbulia 88, Tazeem 3-62, Farhan 3-74) trail England U19s 299 (Farhan 90, Home 63, Mokoena 5-61, Daniels 4-49) by 30 runs

Spin duo Tazeem Ali and Farhan Ahmed claimed three wickets each to inspire a strong England Men Uunder-19s fightback late on day two of the first Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Stellenbosch.

Jason Rowles and Muhammed Bulbulia shared a 139-run third wicket stand before the Young Lions took 6 for 57 to leave the hosts 269 for 8 at stumps - still 30 runs behind.

Farhan had helped the Young Lions recover on day one with a composed 90 and the 16-year-old Nottinghamshire allrounder was at it again with the ball as he first bowled Adnaan Lagadien on way to figures of 3 for 74.

Tazeem broke the Rowles and Bulbulia partnership, when the latter was bowled by the perfect legspinner's delivery that pitched on leg and took the top of off stump.

England captain Archie Vaughan removed Rowles, top-edging a slog-sweep that was easily held by wicketkeeper Thomas Rew, who then produced a sharp catch down leg to give Farhan his second wicket.