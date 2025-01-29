Farhan Ahmed five-for but England U19s thwarted in victory push

England U19s 299 (Farhan 90, Home 63, Mokoena 5-61, Daniels 4-49) and 336 for 9 dec (Rew 71, Home 60*, Vaughan 44, Fonseka 43, Mason 5-111) drew with South Africa U19s 319 (Rowles 90, Bulbulia 88, Farhan 4-78) and 295 for 9 (Bulbulia 114, Farhan 5-103)

Farhan Ahmed was the star again with a five-wicket haul but it was not enough as England Men U19s fell one wicket short of claiming victory in the first Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Stellenbosch.

Ahmed completed a dominant display with both bat and ball - returning match figures of nine for 181 after his first-innings 90 - only for the home side to snatch a draw chasing 317 to win.

Opener Muhammed Bulbulia 's century had South Africa Men U19s on course before spin duo Ahmed (five for 103) and Tazeem Ali (three for 57) inspired a collapse of six for 56 and left the tail with over an hour to bat.

Ali eventually broke a stubborn 84-ball ninth-wicket stand when Raeeq Daniels edged to Archie Vaughan at first slip, but with just eight balls left the home side saw it through to the close - albeit in unconventional style.

Last man Nqobani Mokoena opted to attack the final over from Ahmed, who had eight fielders around the bat, finding the rope twice including smashing the final ball through cover.

The Young Lions had earlier declared at 336 for nine after quick runs from Jack Home (60 not out) before the impressive Bulbulia - who made 88 in the first innings - paced the chase with 114 from 154 balls.

Bulbulia fell victim to Ahmed, spooning back a return catch, and the Nottinghamshire 16-year-old all-rounder had his five-wicket haul in the same over when Divan de Villiers was bowled attempting a big shot.

Lethabo Phahlamohlaka ushered his side to the draw though, with an unbeaten 46, despite nervously watching Mokoena's final-ball antics from his haunches at the non-striker's end.