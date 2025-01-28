Matches (14)
1st unofficial Test, Stellenbosch, January 26 - 29, 2025, England Under-19s tour of South Africa
Thomas Rew turns the screw as England U19s chisel out vital lead

Archie Vaughan and Kesh Fonseka add important runs as spinners loom as key fourth-innings weapon

ECB Reporters Network
28-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Thomas Rew made an important 71 for England Under-19s, South Africa vs England, 1st Youth Test, Stellenbosch, January 28, 2025

Thomas Rew made an important 71 for England Under-19s  •  Gallo Images

England U19s 299 (Farhan 90, Home 63, Mokoena 5-61, Daniels 4-49) and 275 for 8 (Rew 71*, Vaughan 44, Fonseka 43, Mason 4-97) lead South Africa U19s 319 (Rowles 90, Bulbulia 88, Farhan 4-78) by 255 runs
Thomas Rew's run-a-ball 71 helped England Men U19s to take a 255-run lead into the final day of the first Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Stellenbosch.
Leg-spinner Chad Mason claimed four for 97 - his 26 overs more than double than any of his team-mates - as the Young Lions reached the close at 275 for eight.
Captain Archie Vaughan (44) and Kesh Fonseka (43) made key contributions at the top of the order while Jack Home was unbeaten on 34 and primarily tasked with extending his side's lead in the morning.
South Africa added a handy 50 runs for the final two wickets this morning to be bowled out for 319 and a lead of 20 runs. Farhan Ahmed finished with innings-best figures of four for 78 and his spin partnership with Tazeem Ali and Vaughan looms as important on the final day.
Mason was the mainstay of the home attack today and after he made the initial breakthrough of Ben Dawkins (33), well caught by Muhammad Bulbulia at first slip, he also got the key wicket of Rew who had counter-attacked to reach his half-century from 54 balls.
England U19 Innings
Player NameRB
BJ Dawkins
caught3346
AM Vaughan
lbw4486
DK Fonseka
caught3989
AS Sawant
run out1126
BA Mayes
lbw03
THS Rew
caught7171
Farhan Ahmed
caught2139
JE Home
not out3442
J Minto
lbw219
TC Ali
not out318
Extras(b 4, lb 10, nb 1, w 2)
Total275(8 wkts; 73 ovs)
