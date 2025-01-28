Thomas Rew turns the screw as England U19s chisel out vital lead

England U19s 299 (Farhan 90, Home 63, Mokoena 5-61, Daniels 4-49) and 275 for 8 (Rew 71*, Vaughan 44, Fonseka 43, Mason 4-97) lead South Africa U19s 319 (Rowles 90, Bulbulia 88, Farhan 4-78) by 255 runs
Thomas Rew
's run-a-ball 71 helped England Men U19s to take a 255-run lead into the final day of the first Youth Test against South Africa Men U19s in Stellenbosch.
Leg-spinner Chad Mason
claimed four for 97 - his 26 overs more than double than any of his team-mates - as the Young Lions reached the close at 275 for eight.
Captain Archie Vaughan
(44) and Kesh Fonseka
(43) made key contributions at the top of the order while Jack Home was unbeaten on 34 and primarily tasked with extending his side's lead in the morning.
South Africa added a handy 50 runs for the final two wickets this morning to be bowled out for 319 and a lead of 20 runs.
Farhan Ahmed
finished with innings-best figures of four for 78 and his spin partnership with Tazeem Ali and Vaughan looms as important on the final day.
Mason was the mainstay of the home attack today and after he made the initial breakthrough of Ben Dawkins (33), well caught by Muhammad Bulbulia at first slip, he also got the key wicket of Rew who had counter-attacked to reach his half-century from 54 balls.