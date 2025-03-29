Will Smeed fighting on all fronts for Somerset after red-ball reversal

Will Smeed 's plans for a first-class debut - three years after his retirement from red-ball cricket - have taken a minor stumble, but that has done nothing to deter him from targeting a major role in Somerset's Championship campaign this year.

A foot fracture suffered in South Africa, where he played four games for Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 at the start of the year, could rule him out of the first match of the Division One season, home to Worcestershire from Friday.

"I got it scanned when I got back and I'm just trying to make sure it heals properly before we up the workloads," Smeed told ESPNcricinfo during Somerset's pre-season media day. "I should be back playing in no time. I might miss the first week, but it should be fine.

"It feels fine. I managed to play on it in South Africa so it's a case of it would be fine to play on, but they just want to make sure I don't do any proper damage though."

Those workloads are indeed set to increase after it was revealed earlier this month that Smeed had backflipped on his fledgling career move to become a white-ball specialist.

Smeed announced in 2022 that he would play only white-ball cricket as franchise opportunities beckoned, a move considered groundbreaking given that he had just turned 21 at the time. But after a hamstring injury ruled him out of last year's Hundred, he found himself playing for Somerset in the Second XI County Championship and enjoyed it which, along with opening the door to more cricket, made a reversal "a bit of a no-brainer".

An explosive batter, who became the first player to score a century in the Hundred three years ago, Smeed doesn't want to smother that part of his game too much when he finally makes his first-class debut. So far, he has played 105 T20s and just one List A game.

Smeed was the first batter to make a hundred in the Hundred • ECB/Getty Images

"I definitely think keeping [aggression] as part of your game, but you probably have to be a bit smarter with how you use it and when you use it and obviously then tightening up my defence and things like that," Smeed said. "A lot of red-ball cricket is about adapting to the ebbs and flows, figuring out when to put your foot down, when to hold back and soak up a bit of pressure. So there needs to be a big learning experience this year, but I'm really looking forward to it.

"From a mindset, I'm just more keen to score runs now. I'm just desperate to spend time in the middle and I think that's why the games at the end of last summer went okay. I think I just put more value on my wicket. I'm still figuring out my game in white-ball stuff, so that'll be even more prevalent in the red-ball stuff. There might be a technical tweak here or there, but I think a lot of it's just going to be the way I approach it and the mindset and the options I take and figuring out what works for me."

Somerset came close to a trophy in all three competitions in 2024, but ended up with none. Their loss to Lancashire in the penultimate round of the Championship ensured Surrey finished top of Division One and then Hampshire won their final-round game to seal second place, leaving Somerset in third.

Now, Smeed says his main aim is to win trophies with Somerset, with their 2023 Blast title "still the highlight of my career", while scoring plenty of runs, with four-day cricket offering ample opportunity for that.

"It means I'm here all summer," Smeed said. "That was a big thing I made clear to Somerset, that I wanted to commit to the whole summer here and I wasn't going to flip off somewhere if the opportunity came about. I'm here now and it means I can just get stuck into the English summer and really get my head down and try and win some games for Somerset.

"The last couple of years with my contract, I've been able to take anything that came my way, whereas now, having just fully committed to the summer with Somerset takes that distraction away I guess - or it's one more decision that I don't have to make should something come up.

"It's just going to be I'm here with Somerset and that's me for the summer. Then in the winter hopefully there's opportunities to go away again and play some stuff overseas."

And if the Blast doesn't fully satisfy those white-ball urges, there is always the Hundred window in August, when Smeed will return to Birmingham Phoenix, who are still searching for their first title.