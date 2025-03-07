Will Smeed signs new deal to play red-ball cricket for Somerset

Will Smeed has reversed his decision to become a white-ball specialist and could make his first-class debut this summer after signing a new all-formats contract with Somerset.

Smeed made headlines in 2022 when, aged 21, he opted out of red-ball cricket . "I feel that I need to solely focus my attention on the limited-overs formats in order to become the very best cricketer I can be," he said at the time.

It was viewed as a groundbreaking move, indicative of the growing divide between limited-overs and first-class cricket. While many players have taken up white-ball contracts, often while simultaneously retiring from red-ball, none had done so at such a young age.

However, after a hamstring injury ruled him out of last summer's Hundred, Smeed found playing time for Somerset in the Second XI County Championship, which prompted a rethink.

"I'm desperate to play more cricket than I did last summer," Smeed said. "I picked up an injury last summer and it felt like I hadn't really played any cricket. I played a few second XI red-ball games towards the end of last year and really enjoyed it. That's when I started to think that this would be a good option.

"Watching how the team went about things in the Championship last year was great and some of the wins were absolutely insane. It would be crazy to not want to be a part of that team."

Smeed, who scored a red-ball hundred for the second XI when he was just 16, has played almost exclusively T20 cricket in his career to date, with his one List A appearance coming for England Lions. In 2022, he became the first player to score a century in the Hundred, and was soon in demand on the franchise circuit, playing in the CPL, PSL and SA20.

Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry said: "We all know Will has a huge amount of potential, and his return to multi-day cricket will certainly add depth to our County Championship batting options.