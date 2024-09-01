Jack Leach targets England Test recall for Pakistan tour

Leach was England's first-choice spinner for the first year of Ben Stokes' tenure as captain, but has only played two Tests in the last 18 months due to back and knee injuries. Shoaib Bashir , his Somerset team-mate, has jumped ahead of him in the pecking order and has taken three five-wicket hauls in his first eight Tests.

But Leach believes he can win his place back ahead of England's three-match series in Pakistan in October. Leach took 15 wickets during England's 3-0 win in Pakistan in December 2022, and cited his match-winning haul in the County Championship this week as proof that he is "getting back to my best".

"I totally understand the reason why Bash has been selected," Leach said. "I rate him really highly and think he is already a very good bowler with a lot of promise for the future. We have worked together a lot and I am very proud of him and want to see him flourish. But there is a tour to Pakistan coming up and if England need me, I am more than happy to go.

"I would imagine they will take more than one spinner and I feel I am getting back to my best after almost a year with niggles that have taken some overcoming. You don't always realise how hard it is to come back from injuries.

"Long spells like I have had against Durham certainly help in that respect. It would be nice if both Shoaib and myself could make the Pakistan tour and there is no reason why that can't happen. I don't want to get my hopes up, but I am as determined as I ever have been to play for England."

Leach took 12 wickets in Somerset's win over Durham • Harry Trump/Getty Images

Somerset's 293-run win helped them close the gap on Championship leaders Surrey, with the two sides facing one another at Taunton from September 9.

"In the meantime, I want to do all I can to help Somerset win the Championship," Leach said. "We are all excited at the prospect of facing Surrey at Taunton next as one of three hugely important games.