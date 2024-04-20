Overton signals return from back surgery as Somerset bowl Notts out swiftly

Somerset 116 for 1 (Dickson 70*) trail Nottinghamshire 193 (Montgomery 48, Overton 3-57) by 77 runs

Craig Overton signalled his return to form and fitness following winter back surgery as Somerset bowled out Nottinghamshire for 193 on the opening day of the Vitality County Championship First Division clash at Taunton.

The England allrounder claimed 3 for 57 from 18 impressive overs to help the hosts to maximum bowling points after losing the toss. Only Matt Montgomery (48) and Joe Clarke (39) could offer significant resistance on a bright, blustery day.

There were two wickets each for Lewis Gregory and Migael Pretorius. By the close, Somerset had replied with 116 for 1, Sean Dickson (70 not out) and Matt Renshaw (34) having produced an opening stand of 111.

The match began with a brief and somewhat strange innings from Haseeb Hameed, who aimed an extravagant cover drive at the first ball, a wide one from Overton, without making contact, left the second and then dragged the third delivery onto his stumps with a repeat of his first shot.

Ben Slater and Will Young were more circumspect in taking the total 49, although Overton deserved better than 1 for 13 from his opening spell, going past the outside edge on numerous occasions.

Gregory has enjoyed an excellent start to the season after being appointed Somerset's red-ball captain and he struck twice in the morning session just when the two Notts players were starting to look set.

Slater, on 25, nibbled at a seaming delivery on off stump to edge through to wicketkeeper James Rew, while Young was pinned lbw on the back foot for 27 with the total on 52.

Clarke and Montgomery saw Notts through to lunch, taking the score to 72 for 3 on a pitch offering true bounce and some seam movement, which looked as if it would aid good batting and bowling.

It was the latter, backed up by excellent fielding, which held sway in the afternoon session. But first Clarke and Montgomery batted confidently, taking their fourth-wicket stand to 66 in 21 overs before Clarke got a leading edge to a leg-side delivery from England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir and was caught at mid-wicket. It proved a turning point as wickets fell steadily from then on.

With the total on 139, Jack Haynes was caught behind pushing forward to Josh Davey and departed for 5. Fourteen runs were added before Montgomery, who had faced 84 balls and hit 6 fours, fell to a catch at second slip off Overton, who was again bowling well having switched to the Marcus Trescothick Pavilion End.

Two balls later the tall seamer, who missed Somerset's opening Championship game to complete rehab after surgery and looked somewhat rusty in the second at The Oval, struck again as Calvin Harrison edged to Gregory at first slip.

Suddenly Notts were 153 for seven and in a deep hole. Although Lyndon James and Brett Hutton added 30, there was no to be no major recovery.

James fell for 18, lbw to a full-length delivery from South African seamer Pretorius, for whom it was a first wicket at Taunton since signing for Somerset. Hutton had moved to 20 when sent back seeking to push a single into the off-side and being run out by a brilliant direct hit by Lewis Goldsworthy running round from point.

Pretorius picked up a second wicket when Luke Fletcher nicked a catch to Rew and Notts had been bowled out inside 63 overs. Tea was taken before Somerset's reply began in bright sunshine.

Soon Renshaw and Dickson were putting the pitch in perspective, compiling a century opening stand in 28.2 overs with barely a false shot, despite some probing bowling from Fletcher, who conceded only 11 runs from his first nine overs, bowled in two spells, one from either end.

Dickson led the way with some sweetly-timed shots, including two swashbuckling strokes through point off James to bring up the fifty partnership. A single off leg-spinner Harrison took him to his first Championship half-century at the Cooper Associates County Ground, off 68 balls, with nine fours.