Surrey vs Essex, 45th Match at London, County DIV1, Jun 30 2024 - Live Cricket Score

45th Match, The Oval, June 30 - July 03, 2024, County Championship Division One
Surrey FlagSurrey
Essex FlagEssex
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:01
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
Match details
Kennington Oval, London
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days30 June, 1,2,3 July 2024 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One

TEAMMWLDPT
SUR8512137
ESSEX8413125
SOM8215114
DURH821499
HANTS821497
NOTTS812592
WARKS802689
LANCS823387
WORCS803572
KENT814362
