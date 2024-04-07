Kashif Ali's second hundred in the match gives Worcestershire control over rivals

Kashif's 133, following his 110 on day one, leaves Warwickshire facing first a home defeat to Worcestershire in 31 years

Worcestershire 360 and 237 for 2 (Kashif 133, Libby 75*) lead Warwickshire 333 (Barnard 89, Rhodes 64) by 265 runs

Kashif Ali followed his impressive first innings maiden century with an even better knock as Worcestershire dominated the third day of their Vitality County Championship Division One derby with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Kashif's 110 first time round was stylish work, but the South Asian Cricket Academy graduate surpassed it with a gorgeous 133 (128 balls) as Worcestershire amassed 237 for 2 to lead by 264 going into the final day.

The Pears are scenting their first championship win at Edgbaston since 1993 after outplaying the home side with bat and ball on day three.

Warwickshire lost their last five wickets for 27 to fold to 333 all out. That gave the visitors a lead of 27 which they enhanced in highly entertaining fashion as Kashif struck 16 fours and five sixes, supported by Jake Libby (75 not out from137 balls).

Warwickshire resumed on the third morning on 292 for 5, 68 behind, but their aspirations of acquiring a solid lead floundered as the last five wickets fell in 74 balls. The overnight batters perished to the 17th and 19th balls of the day. Dan Mousley (62) flicked Joe Leach to mid-wicket and Michael Burgess missed a drive at Smith and his off-stump ended up planted in the ground two metres from where it had started.

Smith trapped Michael Booth lbw, Finch's first ball of the day had Danny Briggs caught at slip and Jason Holder closed the innings with his first wicket for Worcestershire when Chris Rushworth fended off a short ball and Gareth Roderick dived forward to take his 348th first class catch.

Armed with a surprise lead, Worcestershire had 45 minutes batting before lunch and lost Roderick to the 15th ball, caught by wicketkeeper Burgess down the leg side off Rushworth. Then, on a windy afternoon in Birmingham, Warwickshire's bowlers were blown away.

Libby batted with typical steadfastness while Kashif unfurled the glory. The 26-year-old's first six, a pull off Booth, left the ground in a westerly direction. His second, smote straight off Briggs, raised Worcestershire's 100. His third, over mid-wicket off Ed Barnard, raised his own century from 108 balls. Kashif is the first Worcestershire player to score two centuries in a match at Edgbaston since Glenn Turner did so in 1972 against a Warwickshire attack including debutant Bob Willis.

Many other strokes of authority, audacity and high class thrilled the spectators before Kashif fell to a steepling catch by Booth at long-leg. Several Warwickshire players, to their credit, shook the batter's hand as he walked from the field. A significant talent had announced itself in English cricket.