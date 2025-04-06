Essex content as season opener turns into snooze cruise

Surrey 109 for 1 (Burns 59*, Pope 45*) trail Essex 582 for 6 dec (Critchley 145*, Pepper 109) by 473 runs

Pick your metaphor. Essex certainly did when unveiling the Ambassador Cruise Line as their new flagship sponsor. There may be choppy waters to come later in the season, but today at Chelmsford was plain sailing for the batters, in weather that could have been shipped in direct from the Adriatic.

The deck was flat enough to play quoits upon, while Matt Critchley and Michael Pepper might as well have rolled out their sunbeds while reclining into a serene fifth-wicket stand of 216.

The seagulls circled, the spectators lolled. Landmarks popped up intermittently before being submerged in a ripple of recognition, like dolphins frolicking in the bow waves, as the game pressed onwards towards the horizon - to the stress-free bliss of its passengers of a certain age.

And so on and so forth, for as long as this contest will last. Can life really remain this cushty for Essex, a club whose projection of pre-season confidence has manifested itself at the very first attempt?

One of Ambassador's stated aims, incidentally, is to "inspire and delight" those who come aboard - a mission statement that the club might do well to keep out of earshot of their new Tier 1 women's team as they embark on their own voyage of a lifetime later this month.

And even if stalemate seems pre-ordained on a surface that Kemar Roach believes is one of the flattest he's bowled on in England, there's no questioning the extent to which Essex have carried themselves into this contest against the three-times county champions. First, they ground them down across five sweltering sessions, and then limited the England past-and-present pairing of Rory Burns and Ollie Pope to a distinctly pre-Bazballian run-rate of 2.59 in their frill-free reply.

Had it not been for a sitter of a life for Pope on 10 - dropped at short midwicket by Critchley, while falling across his stumps in that all-too-familiar manner - the jeopardy for Surrey could have been all the more acute at 28 for 2. And never mind the extent to which it dented Critchley's own day, it was an especially glaring moment for the eternal nearly-man of Chelmsford, Sam Cook , who would otherwise have had two wickets in his first four overs.

For Cook had already sent another ex-England man, Dom Sibley, overboard in his first over with an lbw so plumb it all but lived up to the nautical origins of that curiously pervasive term. And given the fuss that had been made in this pre-season of a certain Anglo-Aussie Dan Worrall - absent from this contest for reasons that Surrey seem oddly determined to keep to themselves - it denied Cook a real chance to thrust his own bustling fast-medium methods back to the Test narrative … not that he ever quite seems to get there, despite now closing in on 300 wickets for Essex at an average of less than 19.

Reprieve done and dusted, Pope and Burns endured to the close, steadfast in their 101-run stand, unlike the vast majority of a 1383-strong crowd, who strolled off into the evening sunshine to beat the road closures on the A12, and the rail replacement buses on the Norwich-London mainline, and the other sundry weekend transport hazards that proved anything but a cruise to negotiate. Such are the reality checks sent to try a venue that increasingly believes it is part of the London cricket conversation, but remains achingly, touchingly parochial to its core.

Not that you'd necessarily want that to change in a hurry, if at all. There are big plans afoot for Chelmsford's redevelopment, to lean into those East London connections and make real capital of that new women's set-up. But for now, the ground makes do with a new 500-seater temporary stand where a windy marquee once stood next to the pavilion, and a lick of imperial purple paint that comes with their flashy new sponsorship.

Beyond such cosmetic changes, Ann's Pantry still rules as the one-stop shop for all your burger-based needs. Tangles of ivy still cascade over the rickety wooden fence between the Felsted School Stand and the County Place housing estate at midwicket, further narrowing the one-in, one-out alleyway that proved such a health-and-safety tripwire during Covid

One other notable change, however, has been the purging of the Graham Napier Heritage Trail: previously a collection of 16 vaguely interactive placards, dotted all around the concourse to mark the destination of each of the 16 sixes that Napier launched - into the crowd, river and housing estate alike - during his epic 152 from 58 balls against Sussex, way back in 2008.

The subtext is clear. Now is the time for a new generation of heroes to emerge for this county. And whether it's a case of faking it til you make it, or a genuine belief in the resources at the team's disposal, Chris Silverwood's first days back in the job have leant into that remit with impressive resolve.

The run-up to Surrey's visit included two pretty critical setbacks. First there was the loss of Shardul Thakur to the IPL, and then Essex's second high-profile import, Dean Elgar, was granted extended leave to remain back home in South Africa, where he's dealing with his own version of double trouble as the new father of twins.

And when you consider that Elgar (86 Test caps) had himself been a direct replacement for the retired Alastair Cook (a then-England record 161) then Silverwood's faith in the Colchester-born 20-year-old debutant, Charlie Allison, to open up alongside Paul Walter (four previous first-class innings in the role, and none since 2022) was bold, to say the least.