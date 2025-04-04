Matches (3)
IPL (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)

Essex vs Surrey, 1st Match at Chelmsford, County DIV1, Apr 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Chelmsford, April 04 - 07, 2025, County Championship Division One
Essex FlagEssex
Surrey FlagSurrey
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:34
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
County Ground, Chelmsford
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days4,5,6,7 April 2025 - day (4-day match)
County Championship Division One News

Switch Hit: New season, fresh vibe

Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to discuss the latest with England and preview the start of the county summer

Neil Wagner returns to Durham for final four months of 2025 season

Fast bowler made one Championship appearance in 2024 before injury curtailed his stay

Ben Stokes unlikely to play for Durham ahead of Test summer

England's Test captain is "working his butt off", but Durham coach Ryan Campbell does not expect him to feature for the county

Will Smeed fighting on all fronts for Somerset after red-ball reversal

Foot fracture may delay first-class debut, but Smeed targets trophies after club's triple near-miss last year

Hampshire bring in Dewald Brevis for T20 Blast

South Africa batter also available to play County Championship during south-coast stint

